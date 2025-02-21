Ex-Panthers HC Ron Rivera lauds Dave Canales for doing “something very brave” while benching Bryce Young

As Bryce Young might be aware, Ron Rivera and Dave Canales have something in common. Both were head coaches of the Carolina Panthers. While Rivera's time with the team is over, his 19 years as a head coach and coordinator give a unique insight to the team.

After Rivera moved on, the team went through several more coaches before settling on Canales. Canales' job was to get the most out of Young. He chose to bench him. Speaking to The Athletic on Wednesday, Rivera called the choice "very brave."

"Coming into the season, I know their expectations and he didn’t start off strong. I thought Dave Canales did something very brave, and that was he benched him. He did it for a couple of reasons," he said.

"And one was it was early in the season and they still had a chance. ... I think the conversation that coach Canales had with Bryce was probably about being positive, staying focused and being ready because you’re gonna get your chance again. And lo and behold, guess what? He got his chance."

Turning off the keys on the engine and the organization's future is a fast way to get on an owner's bad side. Owner David Tepper had gone through six coaches between the start of 2019 and when Canales benched Young.

If Tepper didn't like the move or it failed, there seemingly was a high probability the coach would shoulder the blame for what might have been a fatal decision.

Panthers move to bring back Andy Dalton tips intentions with Bryce Young

Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Andy Dalton had a breakout moment with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 while Young sat on the bench. For a moment, it appeared that the Panthers might have had a long-term solution. However, Dalton finished 1-4.

That said, it was enough to bring him back for two years. Of course, with Dalton playing out as a long-term franchise quarterback solution for the Panthers, it is clear that all eggs are now going into the Bryce Young basket.

One can also point to Young's production in the season's final three games as a reason for the Panthers to believe in him. Young threw for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions and a passer rating above 100 in all three games. In his final game of the year, he threw for a 123.5 passer rating as Dalton watched from the sidelines.

As such, at least for one more season, it's Young's train to drive.

