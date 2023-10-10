Ex-Patriots star Asante Samuel fuels Bill Belichick hate train, calls on Tom Brady to rescue franchise one last time

The former cornerback Asante Samuel has shared his thoughts on the dismal form of the New England Patriots. Samuel thinks that only Tom Brady can save the franchise from the wreck that is currently being made by Bill Belichick.

Since Brady left, the Patriots have been on a steady decline in performance. But fans didn't expect the Patriots to be as bad as they are.

Samuel wants Tom Brady back at the Patriots

Brady retired at the end of last season after being dumped out of the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys. But given he had retired and then un-retired just 40 days later, many still hoped that the 46-year-old would return.

Well, now, Samuel wants Brady to return to New England, and he went a step further and said that he could lead this Patriots team to Super Bowl glory.

Samuel said in an interview with TMZ.com:

"This terrible team that everybody sees is a terrible team. Brady "can come right now, today, and win a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Because that's Tom Brady."

Where do the Patriots go from here, is Tom Brady really the answer?

In truth, most know that Tom Brady isn't the answer for the Patriots. That ship sailed and a long time ago. But now, Mac Jones is struggling and there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

For many, the first piece of change that has to happen is Bill Belichick has to relinquish the general manager duties and focus solely on coaching. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but the Patriots drafting top talent hasn't really happened of late (Gonzalez aside).

There have also been rumors swirling that the Patriots could fire Belichick at the end of the season as his message to the locker room might have gotten stale.

The other point is many believe that Mac Jones is a far better quarterback than what he is putting out on the field, and that Belichick is to blame. Either way, something needs to change in New England, but bringing Tom Brady back isn't the answer.