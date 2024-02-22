Michael Jordan, the basketball GOAT and Tom Brady, the football GOAT, shared similarities, according to former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

On FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the three-time Super Bowl champion discussed about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's relationship dynamics. Edelman revealed how the former New England Patriots quarterback used to motivate himself:

"Everyone on that team knew Tom Brady played better pissed off. So I don't know if it was some master Jedi mind tricks that Bill was doing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I learned that probably in like '14 when something didn't go right in that playoff run. And he started getting on the guys. I think it was in that Baltimore game."

Edelman recalled the 2014 AFC Divisional Round playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens to explain how Brady went ballistic on his teams for being down by 14 at the start of the second half.

Eventually the New England Patriots started balling out and Brady led the comeback to win 35-31.

"It was just kind of something that you knew. Tom would fabricate things in his own mind to make himself mad or to come up with a motivation."

Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan, the ultimate winner, was famous for fabricating things in his mind to motivate himself. Tom Brady was no different in using these tactics to get the best out of himself.

Also Read: Patriots' Apple TV documentary reveals real reason Drew Bledsoe was benched for Tom Brady

Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Julian Edelman reveals the mastermind behind Patriots' dynasty

The debate of Tom Brady or Bill Belichick is unavoidable after everything the duo accomplished together in Foxborough. But to answer the question of who was the orchestrator behind Patriots' dynasty, there's no person better than Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls in New England.

When asked by Colin Cowherd, Edelman settled the debate of Brady-Belichick with a perfect response. He said that it was Belichick's team, but Brady was the 'flag carrier'.

"I always felt it was Bill as a whole, and Tom was kind of like the offensive voice. That's what I felt when I got there. You know, it was pretty known that everyone was on the table to get yelled at from the jump right when I got there."

"If you did something wrong, it was going to be talked about in front of the whole team, because that was the whole thing. We are all accountable for what we don't do right. So I always saw it as it was Bill's team, and you know, Tommy was like the flag carrier of that team," he added.

The Brady-Belichick duo won 17 AFC East division titles, nine AFC championships and six Super Bowls over the course of 20 years.