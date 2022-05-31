"Tell 'em you messing around bro, I don’t want an angry mob outside your crib" - Patriots star and NFL fans troll former Raiders player over hot take on greatest rappers of all-time

Ex-Raiders linebacker Will Compton has sparked uproar in the Twitterverse. Compton decided to share his opinion on one of the most contentious subject matters. The response was so negative that New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was concerned for the Raiders linebacker's safety.

Jonnu Smith @Easymoney_81 @_willcompton Tell em you messing around bro I don’t want a angry mob outside your crib @_willcompton Tell em you messing around bro I don’t want a angry mob outside your crib 😂

Smith wrote on Twitter:

"Tell em you messing around bro I don't want a angry mob outside your crib."

So what intense political debate has Compton stumbled into? The war in Ukraine? Nope. Domestic gun reform? Try again. Abortion legislation? Sorry, no. Right now, the NFL veteran probably wishes it was any of the above suggestions, as he has jumped feet first into a far more controversial issue, considering the Twitter outrage he received over it: who are the Top 10 hip-hop artists of all time?

As you all shake your heads and perform a collective tut-tut, spare a thought for poor Will, as it is challenging to make a roster while you are in the witness protection program.

Here's Compton's list of top 10 hip-hop artists of all time:

1. Eminem

2. Mac Miller

3. Biggie

4. Beastie Boys

5. Tupac

6. Jay-Z

7. NF

8. Lil Wayne

9. Machine Gun Kelly

10. J. Cole Shawn and Jason’s Son. @WilliamLloyd_ A white artist in a genre of music created and kept by Black artist and Black culture being the goat is laughable. Eminem is without question talented. white suburban kids buying a album isn’t an indicator of who the goat MC in HipHop is or was… twitter.com/_willcompton/s… A white artist in a genre of music created and kept by Black artist and Black culture being the goat is laughable. Eminem is without question talented. white suburban kids buying a album isn’t an indicator of who the goat MC in HipHop is or was… twitter.com/_willcompton/s… I don’t know man talent is talent. I think the list goes:1. Eminem2. Mac Miller3. Biggie4. Beastie Boys5. Tupac6. Jay-Z7. NF8. Lil Wayne9. Machine Gun Kelly10. J. Cole twitter.com/williamlloyd_/… I don’t know man talent is talent. I think the list goes:1. Eminem 2. Mac Miller3. Biggie4. Beastie Boys5. Tupac6. Jay-Z7. NF8. Lil Wayne9. Machine Gun Kelly10. J. Cole twitter.com/williamlloyd_/…

Unfortunately, the Missouri native failed to heed Smith's sound advice. He may soon have regretted another poor decision on his part, as Twitter users started to provide their usual rationale and thoughtful feedback.

Some users were disappointed by the exclusion of Vanilla Ice and the Limp Bizkit frontman:

While the inclusion of Machine Gun Kelly was far from popular:

xxOceanz @xxoceanzz @_willcompton There’s no way this is legit lol you have to be trolling who tf puts beastie boys in that list and who puts MGK in there @_willcompton There’s no way this is legit lol you have to be trolling who tf puts beastie boys in that list and who puts MGK in there 😂😂😂😂😂

Hawzilla @Hawz1022 @_willcompton Mgk lol.... sorry but no. You need to listen to more hip hop. @_willcompton Mgk lol.... sorry but no. You need to listen to more hip hop.

Compton remained undeterred and leaped to the defense of his rankings, replying to several users, which has always been a sound strategy.

Will Compton @_willcompton Lot of y’all don’t know hip-hop I see Lot of y’all don’t know hip-hop I see

The man deserves credit for remaining firm in his convictions. But when those beliefs cause you to get into it with the keyboard warriors of Twitter, you need more than just credit; you need a mental capacity assessment.

MIMZ @the_1st_mimzee @_willcompton When you have to respond to your own tweet & say “y’all don’t know hip hop” maybe it’s the one that’s in the minority that doesn’t know hip hop. Just saying.. @_willcompton When you have to respond to your own tweet & say “y’all don’t know hip hop” maybe it’s the one that’s in the minority that doesn’t know hip hop. Just saying..

RecruitMississippi @Recruit_MS @_willcompton Naaah, u don't know hip hop... I guess u went to Top Gun this weekend and got hyped. Its more to hip hop than being a good lyricist. Just like its more to playing LB than just tackling. Many facets to an MC. @_willcompton Naaah, u don't know hip hop... I guess u went to Top Gun this weekend and got hyped. Its more to hip hop than being a good lyricist. Just like its more to playing LB than just tackling. Many facets to an MC.

It wasn't all negative as the free-agent linebacker did receive some support, though few and far between, and we have been unable to confirm if it was a family member.

Marshall Brensinger @MarshalBrensi @_willcompton Pretty good list will , only gripe I have is MGK at 9 . He is easily top 7 ever . Mainstream sellout is a top tier album . His lyricism is off of the charts . I don’t remember J Cole or Jay Z lyrics like that @_willcompton Pretty good list will , only gripe I have is MGK at 9 . He is easily top 7 ever . Mainstream sellout is a top tier album . His lyricism is off of the charts . I don’t remember J Cole or Jay Z lyrics like that

Will Compton's other successful career in the NFL

If his suspect list creation skills get him blacklisted from the league, Compton has an alternative career to fall back on. He doesn't own his hip hop record label; he has a popular podcast called Bussin with the Boys, which he co-hosts with Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan.

The entire list thing is always subjective, but not many subjects will elicit such heated responses as the top 10 list of hip hop artists. Former teammate and fellow NFL free agent Daren Bates provided some revealing information and video evidence that really should be enough to get Compton immediately disqualified from the debate:

"At first they weren't playin nothing, but what Compton wanted, I guess the dude had a play list or something, playing a whole bunch of songs that I didn't know, like some pop or other s***. Like John Mayer."

If you're throwing shapes to John Mayer, you don't get to make top 10 hip hop lists; that's just common sense.

