Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell amazed after his "mind blowing" body transformation

Isaac Rochell announced his retirement from professional football earlier this year after he went the entire 2024 season without being on an NFL roster. He played in 78 games for the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders in his seven-year career.

He recorded 113 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, one safety, one interception and three passes defended. The former defensive end took to Instagram to show off his body transformation. He shared a picture on his story, adding:

"I was 300 LBs in this photo... I'm now 245. Wow. Kinda mind blowing. (I was 297 but we can round up 😂)"

Check out a screenshot of Isaac Rochell's Instagram story below:

Isaac Rochell's Instagram story

Rochell was listed at 280 pounds in 2023, his final season playing in the NFL. It appears that he has remained in great shape, dropping a significant amount of weight since.

Isaac Rochell reveals that he will begin his broadcasting career

Isaac Rochell recently announced his retirement from the NFL in February, tweeting:

"I am officially retiring from the @nfl"

Check out Isaac Rochell's tweet below:

The following month, the former defensive end revealed that he would begin his broadcasting career. He shared a clip on TikTok, stating:

"I got my TV opportunity. You guys know I want to become a broadcaster and I want to be on TV. It's what I was made for. I was also made for being a trophy husband and dad, but I did play in the NFL so I guess I was made for football.

"Thursday and Friday, Good Morning Football, NFL Network, I'm going to be there. We're going to be talking about this free agency frenzy that's out of control and I could not be more excited."

Check out Isaac Rochell's TikTok announcement below:

He added that nobody is more excited for his new opportunity than his wife, who is tired of him constantly working out, waiting to see what he will do with his time. Rochell noted that he has been taking notes as if he is back at Notre Dame.

