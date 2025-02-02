Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell announces retirement in emotional post

After seven seasons in the NFL, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell is officially stepping away from the game. On Tuesday, on Instagram, he thanked football for shaping his life.

“After 19 years, it’s time to hang up the cleats,” Rochell wrote.

He continued talking about his early struggles, the friendships he made, and the lessons he learned. As a seventh-round draft pick, he worked hard to make it in the league and never gave up.

Rochell started playing football in sixth grade. At first, he wasn’t sure about the sport but fell in love with it over time. From playing at Notre Dame to making memories in the NFL, football gave Rochell many opportunities.

"A degree from Notre Dame, lifelong friendships, a platform to share my voice, and countless memories—these are just a few of the gifts football has given me. I started playing in 6th grade, and I still remember crying before every practice—crazy how things change. My journey ended with moments I’ll never forget, surrounded by teammates who became family," he wrote.

I was a 7th-round pick who defied the odds, grinding my way through 7 seasons in the NFL with nothing but hard work and persistence. While I’ll always love the game, it’s time to step into a new chapter—one where I take everything I’ve learned and apply it to what comes next."

Drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, Rochell also played for the Colts, Browns and Raiders. Though he wasn’t a superstar, he was known for his strong work ethic and dedication.

As he moves on from football, he’s ready for new challenges.

“I can’t wait to see where this next phase leads,” he wrote. “Let’s get to work.”

Alongside the beautiful write-up, Rochell shared unseen pictures in a carousel. The most heartwarming was the one with his wife, Allison Kuch, whom the former NFL DE met in college. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Scottie Bee, in December 2023.

A quick look at Isaac Rochell's NFL career since 2017

The Los Angeles Chargers picked Rochell in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft. His career started with challenges because Rochell was cut from the team in his rookie season.

But he didn’t give up. He worked hard, earned his spot back, and became a dependable player. Rochell's effort paid off when the Chargers gave him another contract in 2020.

After leaving Los Angeles, Rochell played for several teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Rochell joined the Raiders in 2023. However, he had to move between the practice squad and the active roster before being released in November.

Now, after a year of not playing in the NFL, Rochell calls it a career.

