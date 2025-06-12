Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch reveals ugly side of being married to NFL player

Being married to an NFL athlete comes with its own set of positives and negatives. While the perks have always been glorified, the negative side is discussed far less frequently. Recently, the former NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, reflected back on the struggles of being married to an NFL player.

On Sunday, Allison Kuch made an Instagram post to announce her appearance on the NFL's ‘Good Morning Football’ show. In the caption of the post, Kuch talked about all the hate comments and criticism she received from the day Isaac Rochell was drafted into the league. Elaborating the comments, Kuch wrote:

"What I didn’t expect was that it was also the day I got drafted—into the role of “Isaac Rochell’s wife.” A title I love, but in public settings, it became my only identity. People stopped asking what I did and started telling me what I didn’t."

Allison Kuch further expressed how these comments motivated her to create "a name for herself" and an identity that was above the tag of ‘NFL player's wife’. Talking about how she has finally achieved this goal, Kuch concluded her statement by saying:

"Nine years later, I’m on Good Morning Football—not just as the wife of a former player, but as someone who took the NFL life, peeled back the curtain, and made a name for herself. PS … I’m not retiring anytime soon."

Allison Kuch opened up about her feelings regarding Isaac Rochell's NFL retirement

In February 2025, Isaac Rochell officially announced his retirement from the NFL through her wife Allison Kuch's "Sunday Sports Club" podcast. During the same podcast episode, Kuch shared her feelings about her husband's decision to retire from the league.

"There's been so many ups, so many downs, and our life has truly revolved around the sport of football," Kuch said (per Yahoo Sports). "And just when I look back, I'm so proud and I'm so thankful for all the memories that the NFL gave us,"

Isaac Rochell started his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 when the team drafted him with the No. 225 pick in the 7th round. The defensive end stayed with the team till 2021 before joining the Colts in 2021. A year later, he played with the Browns. In his final NFL seasons, Rochell played with the Raiders from 2022 to 2023 before becoming a free agent.

