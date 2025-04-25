To the surprise of almost no one, Ashton Jeanty will be a Las Vegas Raider in the 2025 season. The AFC West franchise was offensively the worst team on the ground in 2024, covering a measly 1,386 yards and averaging a paltry 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 yards per game.
And on Day 1 of the draft Thursday, the new tandem of head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek took the Boise State phenom with the No. 6 pick. In response, former linebacker Will Compton, who played two non-consecutive seasons with the Raiders (2019 and 2021), had a bold prediction:
"Ashton Jeanty to the Silver & Black is so bad a**. He's gonna be a LEGEND"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Also reacting was Geno Smith, the team's new starting quarterback, who reaffirmed his future earlier this month with a two-year, $75-million extension:
ESPN also showed a clip of Lone Star, Jeanty's high school in Frisco, Texas, celebrating the moment:
What can be expected of Ashton Jeanty as he enters NFL
Over the months, analysts have been raving about Ashton Jeanty's potential in the NFL – his explosiveness, prolificness and mentality all being praised as major factors in his development into a star. But now that he is in the league, what will his ceiling be?
Gridiron Heroics' Onyx Gallade foresees him becoming an "immediate impact player", especially on a downhill, power-oriented squad, akin to what Pete Carroll previously employed with Marshawn Lynch at the Seattle Seahawks.
"His combination of vision, contact balance and explosiveness should translate well to the professional level... His ability to create yards after contact and break big plays could make him an offensive centerpiece for years to come," Gallade said via GridironHeroics.com.
"Jeanty has the tools to become a franchise-altering player for the team that selects him. As the NFL continues to cycle back towards emphasizing the run game, a player of Jeanty’s caliber could prove invaluable in both the short and long term," he added.
Meanwhile, Spotrac released the details of Jeanty's potential rookie contract. As is the case with rookies, it will last four years and have a fifth-year option that must be invoked by May 2028. The total amount is worth $35.8 million, all of it guaranteed, with a $22.7-million signing bonus.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.