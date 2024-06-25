Ex-Raiders rusher Chandler Jones dodges jail time in 2023 domestic violence case

Following two domestic incidents in 2023, former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones might not face any jail time. His sentences were suspended on June 16, which stipulates that he must remain out of trouble but might, at the end of the time frame, be able to avoid going to jail.

The conditions of the suspension dictate that he must stay clean for six months. There can be no run-ins with the law during that time. He must also have no contact with the victims except through court orders or sessions.

The former pass-rusher was arrested on one count of violating a temporary protection order for domestic violence in October, an arrest that took place a few weeks after he was arrested for two others of the same count at the very end of September.

What happened with Chandler Jones?

The protection order that Chandler Jones has now allegedly violated three times was granted on September 12. According to a report from The Athletic, police responded to a report from a woman claiming that she was a victim of domestic battery. She identified Jones as her ex-boyfriend and the perpetrator.

Jones allegedly came to her house, one that he had moved out from in March of that year, without shoes. It was implied that Jones was there for a short visit, so the woman opened the garage door for him. He entered the home by way of the keypad and tried to go into her room, allegedly shoving her when she tried to stop him.

Chandler Jones may not have to go to jail

She claimed that the ex-Las Vegas Raiders star was rambling incoherently, but she didn't need medical attention when it arrived.

In any case, the order was granted from September 14 through December 13.

The unnamed victim also claimed that Jones might have been on drugs during the incident. After the shove, he took his dog and left the premises before law enforcement and help showed up later.