Ex-Raiders rusher Chandler Jones dodges jail time in 2023 domestic violence case

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chandler Jones
  • Ex-Raiders rusher Chandler Jones dodges jail time in 2023 domestic violence case

Ex-Raiders rusher Chandler Jones dodges jail time in 2023 domestic violence case

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 25, 2024 14:12 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Ex-Raiders rusher Chandler Jones dodges jail time in 2023 domestic violence case

Following two domestic incidents in 2023, former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones might not face any jail time. His sentences were suspended on June 16, which stipulates that he must remain out of trouble but might, at the end of the time frame, be able to avoid going to jail.

The conditions of the suspension dictate that he must stay clean for six months. There can be no run-ins with the law during that time. He must also have no contact with the victims except through court orders or sessions.

The former pass-rusher was arrested on one count of violating a temporary protection order for domestic violence in October, an arrest that took place a few weeks after he was arrested for two others of the same count at the very end of September.

also-read-trending Trending

What happened with Chandler Jones?

The protection order that Chandler Jones has now allegedly violated three times was granted on September 12. According to a report from The Athletic, police responded to a report from a woman claiming that she was a victim of domestic battery. She identified Jones as her ex-boyfriend and the perpetrator.

Jones allegedly came to her house, one that he had moved out from in March of that year, without shoes. It was implied that Jones was there for a short visit, so the woman opened the garage door for him. He entered the home by way of the keypad and tried to go into her room, allegedly shoving her when she tried to stop him.

Chandler Jones may not have to go to jail
Chandler Jones may not have to go to jail

She claimed that the ex-Las Vegas Raiders star was rambling incoherently, but she didn't need medical attention when it arrived.

In any case, the order was granted from September 14 through December 13.

The unnamed victim also claimed that Jones might have been on drugs during the incident. After the shove, he took his dog and left the premises before law enforcement and help showed up later.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी