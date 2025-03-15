Ex-Raiders star Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison shares 4-word reaction to Storm Norton’s Falcons re-signing

The Atlanta Falcons re-signed offensive lineman Storm Norton on Thursday. Norton's re-signing wasn't just a happy moment for his family and fans but also for the retired NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch.

Kuch re-shared Norton's Instagram post and added a four-word reaction.

"So happy for yall," Kuch wrote.

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison shares reaction to Storm Norton's Falcons re-signing

Norton is entering his seventh NFL season and third with the Atlanta Falcons. Norton's NFL journey began in 2017 when he signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent after going undrafted out of Toledo.

Norton made his NFL debut in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings. The offensive tackle stayed with the Vikings for one season and joined the Chargers in 2020. In March 2023, he signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

Soon after his signing with the Saints, he was released by the team in August and was later re-signed to the practice squad. In September 2023, the Falcons picked him from the Saints practice squad. In the 2024 season, Norton appeared in 17 games and took 18% of the special team's snaps and 11% of the offensive snaps.

Allison Kuch opened up about heartbreaking reaction to husband Isaac Rochell's NFL retirement

After struggling to end his free agency for two seasons, Isaac Rochell retired from the NFL last month. Rochell broke the news in an episode of Allison Kuch's "Sunday Sports Club" podcast. In the same episode, Kuch shared her reaction and said:

"The average career in the NFL is two and a half years, and so many guys don't even make it to that. So, seven years is f---ing insane and something to be so proud of. All of our memories over the past 10 years of our entire relationship, football has been at the heart of."

Moving forward in her statement, Allison Kuch expressed gratitude for "all the memories" she got to make during her husband's time in the league.

