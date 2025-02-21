  • home icon
  • Ex-Ravens LB Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for flashing a firearm

Ex-Ravens LB Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for flashing a firearm

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 21, 2025 05:34 GMT
Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
Ex-Ravens LB Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for flashing a firearm - Source: Getty

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens icon Terrell Suggs, appearing at the Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for flashing a gun during a brief skirmish in a Starbucks drive-through in 2024.

The 2025 Hall of Fame finalist agreed a plea deal with prosecutors and will have to perform 100 hours of community service, complete anger management counseling and spend time on supervised probation. Suggs' agent, Denise White, released a statement on his behalf that read:

“(Terrell Suggs is) relieved that he can now put this unfortunate incident behind him. ... The safety and well-being of his family and himself have always been his top priority, and he is grateful that they are all safe. He appreciates the support and understanding from everyone during this time, and he looks forward to moving forward.”
What did Terrell Suggs do?

In March 2024, Suggs pulled into a Starbucks drive-through in Scottsdale but parked his car slightly too far from the window. He then put his car in reverse, hitting the vehicle behind him and got into a verbal altercation with the driver.

The two men exited their cars and continued arguing, but the situation was seemingly defused after they returned to their vehicles. However, Suggs escalated the skirmish with an obscene gesture aimed at the driver of the car he had backed into.

The two yelled obscenities at each other, but the driver of the other car wanted to end the conflict and told the former Ravens star to "go away." Suggs allegedly obliged but not before flashing a gun, which prompted the driver to file a report.

Police apprehended the retired linebacker at a traffic stop and spotted the weapon in his vehicle. Terrell Suggs could have spent time in jail had he gone to trial and lost.

However, prosecutors agreed to drop the threatening or intimidating charge and demanded he plead guilty to disorderly conduct to avoid prison, and the ex-Ravens obliged.

