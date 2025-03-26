Ex-Saints QB highlights differences between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are locked in battle heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The two highly talented quarterbacks will compete against each other to see who goes first at next month's grand event.

While many believe both Ward and Sanders are expected to go in the top 10, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel highlighted the key differences in the two signal-callers' playing styles.

"When you look at Cam and when you look at Shedeur, in my opinion, their games are different," Daniel said during Tuesday's episode of 'The Facility' (0:45). "Cam is a guy who can win from the pocket, who doesn’t take a lot of sacks, but he’s overly aggressive at times. That aggressiveness gets him in trouble because he tries to make all these crazy, spin-off plays, like we broke down.

"Shedeur is more of a classical dropback passer. He can escape the pocket some, but he takes too many sacks. Some of that has to do with holding on to the ball, and some of that has to do with bad offensive line play—I’ll give him that.

"A lot of things with Shedeur—he does have good arm strength. I don’t know if it’s Cam Ward-level arm strength. And we forget—you need a good system, a good coach, a good fit, and a good team around you to be successful early in your career as a quarterback."

As things stand, multiple reports suggest that Ward is likely to be taken before Sanders in this year's draft. The Miami quarterback is projected to go to the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 pick.

Meanwhile, Sanders has been linked with the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick. Even the Cleveland Browns might look to take the Colorado quarterback with the No. 2 selection.

Cam Ward was a Heisman finalist in his final year at Miami in 2024

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward had an excellent 2024 season with the Miami Hurricanes, leading the team to a 10-3 record. The quarterback racked up 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel.

Meanwhile, Sanders ended the 2024 season with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Colorado star was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will be held at the Green Bay Packers' home stadium, Lambeau Field, and Titletown District. It will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

