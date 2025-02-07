Ex-Saints' Super Bowl champ shuts down debate on why Josh Allen deserved MVP over Lamar Jackson

Chase Daniel has stepped forward to silence the ongoing debate surrounding Josh Allen's MVP victory over Lamar Jackson.

During an appearance on The Facility show on February 6, 2025, Daniel addressed the MVP controversy directly:

"I don't think it's unfair by any stretch of imagination," Daniel said. "This should be a celebration of how Josh Allen won. It is a little unprecedented because Josh Allen became the first player in 22 seasons after the MVP without being named First Team All Pro."

Josh Allen secured 27 of 50 first-place votes, finishing with 383 points compared to Jackson's 362. This marked the closest MVP race since Matt Ryan beat Tom Brady in 2016.

Josh Allen's historic MVP victory

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions this season. The quarterback also ran for 531 yards and 12 scores, becoming the first NFL player to record five consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns.

Daniel highlighted a rare historical context:

"Only two other quarterbacks ever did it - Steve McNair and John Elway," he explained. "He's the third player to ever do it. So you're talking about a historic win."

Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky argued that Allen brought more "value" to the Bills, despite acknowledging Jackson as potentially the "best player" in football.

At the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, hosted by Snoop Dogg, Allen remained humble:

"I do appreciate it," he said. "This award means your team had a lot of success. We didn't get it done but we will keep working until we do."

"This award isn't the reason why I play this game," he added. "Obviously I want to be recognized as great, but I still want the Super Bowl."

Jackson's season was equally impressive. He recorded career-highs with 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions - leading the NFL with a 119.6 passer rating. He was named the NFL All-Pro quarterback.

The last time a first-team All-Pro didn't win the NFL MVP award was 1987 when John Elway was MVP and Joe Montana was first-team All-Pro.

