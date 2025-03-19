Ex-Steelers HC makes feelings clear on Mike Tomlin's pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Former Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher believes that current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has reached out to free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

While discussing the Steelers on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday, Cowher made it clear that he thought had already Tomlin gauged Rodgers' interest in signing with the team.

"You think Mike Tomlin reached out to him just to gauge his interest?" Patrick asked.

"100% I don't think there's any question about that," Cowher said. "And I think again, from Aaron's standpoint, he's a guy that thinks through a lot of these things. This is where he's in his career. I do not think that if he decided to go wherever he goes, he'll be all in. That's just the way he is."

Cowher was the coach of the Steelers from 1992 to 2006. He is a Super Bowl champion and the 1992 AP NFL Coach of the Year. Cowher is a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Does signing Aaron Rodgers make sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

While different factors need to be considered when bringing Aaron Rodgers into an NFL locker room, it is hard to question the positive impact he can have while playing the QB position.

The start of the 2024 season was a disaster for the New York Jets after Rodgers tore his Achilles in the previous campaign. However, he looked more like his old self in the last five games of the regular season, averaging 254 passing yards with nine touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Should he sign with Pittsburgh, Rodgers would likely provide an instant upgrade at the position and has the chance to push the team into playoff consideration.

This offseason, the Steelers traded for and signed star wide receiver DK Metcalf long-term. Rodgers could walk into an offense that features Metcalf and fellow star wideout George Pickens. Last year, they had strong seasons, with Metcalf recording 992 receiving yards and Pickens amassing 900.

Pittsburgh would present Rodgers with an intriguing landing spot, one that is full of talent, elite athleticism and star players to throw the ball to.

