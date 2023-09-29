Ex-Steelers player puzzlingly compares Aaron Rodgers’ upcoming SNF cameo vs. Chiefs to immigrant loophole 

Aaron Rodgers is expected to make an appearance at the Chiefs and Jets game on "Sunday Night Football" this weekend. Some believe that his appearance will galvanize the team into an inspired performance. Others believe that showing his face won't mean a thing.

Speaking on "Get Up," former Steelers player Ryan Clark revealed that he falls into the latter camp in an unorthodox fashion. Here's how he put it:

"If Aaron Rodgers can't jump into Zach Wilson's body and play quarterback, it don't mean a God dang that he's at the game ...That is like you lose a great woman or a great man and now you have to marry a second choice and you are really settling because you got to get married and you need a green card."

He continued, completing the analogy:

"You got to do it. And then the one that got away shows up. That's all it is. All he's going to do is make people miss him."

Aaron Rodgers set to share first stadium with Taylor Swift shortly after trade

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. New York Giants

According to NBC News, Swift will be in attendance during the game between the Jets and the Chiefs. One of Rodgers' most memorable cameos following his arrival in New York was at a Taylor Swift concert in May.

Now, the quarterback is set to be in a venue with the pop superstar once again under entirely different circumstances. His team will be the stars of the show alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

However, he won't be on the gridiron as he continues to work back from tearing his Achilles in Week 1. Jets fans hope that Rodgers can speak wisdom into Zach Wilson in the contest, bringing to mind the Hard Knocks episode that saw Rodgers call for a deep shot by Wilson in the preseason.

That said, many agree that when the NFL made the schedule, the plan was to place Mahomes in primetime against Rodgers. However, due to the injury and the timing of the contest falling just short of the start of the "flexing season" for Sunday Night Football, the league is forced to put out a Zach Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup in primetime.

Will the Jets return to how they looked against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, or will they resemble how they looked against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2?

