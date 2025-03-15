Ex-Steelers star Le'Veon Bell's high school removes RB's name from football field after sexual abuse verdict

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is over three years removed from suiting up in his final NFL game at just 29 years old. Bell was once considered one of the best young backs in the NFL, earning three All-Pro bids by just his fifth year in the league.

Fast forward to 2025, and Bell is making headlines for far different reasons than his NFL success. Earlier this week, Bell was reportedly ordered to pay in the range of $25 million to a female relative, who alleged sexual assault by the two-time first-team All-Pro back.

Despite denying the allegations, the fallout from the case has already been immense for Le'Veon Bell. His high school, Groveport Madison in Groveport, Ohio, removed the former Steelers back's name from their football field.

Groveport Madison renamed their football field to Le'Veon Bell Field back in 2017, ahead of his second first-team All-Pro nod for Pittsburgh. In three years at Grovepoint Madison, Bell racked up over 3,000 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns before moving on to Michigan State in 2010.

Bell donated over $750,000 to the high school in 2017 for a new synthetic turf football field, which resulted in the field being named in his honor.

Le'Veon Bell's attorney denies allegations against former Steelers back

In the wake of breaking reports regarding the civil suit placed against Bell, the former NFL running back's lawyer, Thomas Shaffer, issued a statement denying the allegations on Bell's behalf.

A female relative of Bell filed the suit. She alleged that he and his younger brother engaged in non-consensual sexual activities from the time she was "six or seven years old, until 2017," according to details from the suit.

Bell's lawyer issued the following statement:

"My client adamently denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him. Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents ... My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated."

The lawsuit was officially filed nearly a year ago in March 2024. Due to neither Bell nor his younger brother responding to the lawsuit, a default judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff in October. The trial occurred without Bell or his younger brother in attendance.

