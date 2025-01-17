Ex-Steelers star Ryan Clark believes HC Mike Tomlin should part ways with Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers started the 2024 season in a fine groove. They were 10-3 heading into the final four games of the regular season and looked set to win the AFC North and potentially start the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, they lost all four games and the division title race to the Baltimore Ravens, who also ended their season in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

It was a familiar feeling for the team's fans, who haven't seen their team below .500 since 2003 but also haven't experienced a playoff win since 2017. As impressive as Tomlin's record of never having a losing season in 18 years as Pittsburgh's coach is, the team's relative lack of success in the postseason has been frustrating.

Many believe the veteran no longer has the chops to help the Steelers add to their six Super Bowl wins, and it's time for the franchise to move on from him. Franchise icon Ryan Clark concurred, saying Tomlin should pull the trigger on leaving Pittsburgh and take his talents elsewhere.

In an interview with TMZ, the NFL analyst compared the coach's situation to Andy Reid's with the Philadelphia Eagles:

“Coach Tomlin should look into whether or not his voice is better suited somewhere else. Whether or not the cache that he will carry from what he's done in Pittsburgh will help another locker room more than it's helping the locker room in Pittsburgh. ... Andy Reid's voice seemed to have lost a little steam in Philadelphia that was picked up in Kansas City. I believe that can be an answer for Mike Tomlin.”

Steelers to fire Mike Tomlin?

Despite the chatter surrounding his future in Pittsburgh, neither Mike Tomlin nor the Steelers' top brass are interested in moving on from each other in the offseason.

In a news conference last Tuesday, the coach confirmed that he was returning for a 19th season with the franchise:

"Save your time (and don't speculate about my future) ... I understand the nature of what it is that we do, the attention and criticism that comes with it. ... I don't make excuses for failure. I own it, but I also feel like I'm capable, and so as long as I'm afforded an opportunity to do that, I will continue, but I certainly understand their frustrations, and probably more importantly than that, I share it because that's how I'm wired."

Despite the underwhelming playoff performances since 2017, Pittsburgh has faith in Tomlin's ability to lead the team on a deep playoff run. It remains to be seen whether he can prove them right or have another subpar season in 2025.

