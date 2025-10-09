Ex-Super Bowl-winning DE suggests standoff between Browns HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry over Shedeur Sanders' future

Former NFL defensive end Chris Canty, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants back in 2012, believes the Cleveland Browns organization is at odds over their quarterback situation.Speaking on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, Canty suggested that he believes we're witnessing a standoff between head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Canty believes Stefanski is firmly behind Dillon Gabriel as the team's quarterback of the future, while Shedeur Sanders has the backing of Berry.&quot;It's clear that Dillon Gabriel is Kevin Stefanski's guy and Shedeur Sanders is Andrew Berry's guy. We have the versus between the general manager and the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.&quot;The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They later selected Sanders in the fifth round after the Colorado signal-caller, who was initially expected to be a first-round selection, dropped dramatically throughout the draft festivities.With Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett already on the roster, the quarterback room began to look a bit conflated. However, both Flacco and Pickett have since been traded, leaving Gabriel to serve as the starter for the time being. Sanders is waiting in the wings should his services be needed; however, many believe the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders should have received the starting nod for the club in the first place.The Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel continuesSyndication: The Enquirer - Source: ImagnPrior to Gabriel taking the reins, Flacco served as the Browns' starter for the first few weeks of the season. The ex-Super Bowl-winner with the Baltimore Ravens struggled greatly, throwing for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions through four games.He holds a QBR of 27.6, ranking 31st in the league. Flacco threw at least one interception in each of his starts, with two of those games having multiple. Ultimately, Stefanski deemed it necessary to move on from Flacco, giving Gabriel the starting nod this past weekend in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Soon after, Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.Now, Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the only active quarterbacks on the Browns' depth chart, with Deshaun Watson, who is unlikely to ever take another snap for the organization again, still nursing a ruptured Achilles.Next up, the Cleveland Browns will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week Six matchup this Sunday. Pittsburgh currently sits at the top of the AFC North division rankings with a record of 3-1.