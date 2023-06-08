There's a popular myth that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the illegitimate son of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, but offensive tackle Taylor Lewan would like to disprove the same.

On Bussin' with the Boys, his podcast with former Tennessee Titans teammate Will Compton, the three-time Pro Bowler had a strong word about the Castro-Trudeau myth:

"Hey, you love conspiracy theories? There's a whole thing about he's like the, uh, the bast**d child of, who is the dude in Cuba? Castro, Fidel Castro. And they like, put photos of them; they're like, 'They look so similar, and his mom was down there the same time.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Have you not heard this? Then I'm just saying, I'm just saying bullsh*t. I have no idea what I'm saying is real. So allegedly Justin Trudeau is the bast**rd child of Fidel, Fidel Castro."

What did Taylor Lewan say about his release from Titans?

After nine productive seasons with the Titans, where he blocked for one-time conference rushing leader DeMarco Murray, then future Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, Lewan was released by the Titans after the 2022 season ended. He had torn his ACL in a Week 2 loss at the Buffalo Bills, his second such injury in three seasons.

On Bussin' with the Boys, Lewan said about his release:

"I don't want to get emotional. ... I was supposed to get cut Friday. And then and then I got moved to today. So when I found out yesterday, that was happening. I was really upset. And I was sad. And then I had a conversation with my wife last night, and, today, I woke up happy."

He added:

"Like, I there's a lot of things in the last three years that I wish I could change. I wish I didn't have an ACL, I wish there wasn't a PED and all that stuff. But at the end of it, like, I'm extremely proud of the career that I've had for the times. And I am extremely grateful for being a part of the Tennessee Titans for as long as I have."

Those statements have led to speculation that Lewan could be retiring at age 31. He had even addressed the same in an interview with staff writer Jim Wyatt just over a week before his release:

"Football, it is not something I can wake up five years from now and say: You know what dude? I am going to go play ball again. Once this chapter is closed, I am not a Brett Favre. I am not these guys that is going to retire and unretire. I am not going to do that.

"I am going to make a decision, and I'm going to stick with that decision. But I am happy either way, and I think that is the most beautiful thing I can be given in my life. Regardless of what decision I make, I will truly find peace and joy in both decisions. So, I am very, very lucky and fortunate."

Poll : 0 votes