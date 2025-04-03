Ex-Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s chivalrous gesture for wife Lauren earns him “angel” title

While the former Tennessee Titans star Ryan Tannehill struggled to conclude his free agency, his wife Lauren battled a serious foot injury. Lauren Tannehill fractured her foot last month and has been struggling to walk properly ever since.

Ad

On Wednesday, Ryan was spotted fulfilling his husband duties, as he helped Lauren move around an airport. Lauren shared a clip in which she could be seen sitting on a black trolley bag, which the quarterback pushed from behind so that she would not have to walk.

The ex-Titans quarterback's wholesome gesture earned him a compliment from his wife, who captioned her Instagram story with:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@rtannehill19 you're my [angel emoji]. Broken foot traveler style."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ryan Tannehill’s chivalrous gesture for his wife, Lauren. (Image Source: Lauren/IG)

While it hasn't been clear which destination the couple has been traveling to, the two were spotted wearing comfortable clothes for their trip. Ryan Tannehill wore a white sweatshirt with light brown pants and white shoes. Lauren, on the other hand, wore a black zipper jacket over a yellow top and black leggings.

Ad

Ryan Tannehill rumored to conclude free agency with Vikings

Unsigned in the 2024 NFL season, Ryan Tannehill has been desperately looking forward to concluding his free agency this offseason. After failing to get retained by the Titans last year, there have been rumors about his signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL executive Jeff Diamond released a report with 'The 33rd Team' last week, in which he made an attractive prediction. According to Diamond, Tannehill has been in conversations with the Vikings for a possible signing.

Ad

Talking about the quarterback's future home in Minnesota, Diamond wrote:

"Tannehill has talked with the Vikings about the possibility of signing with them. It sounds like he wants to play again, and he should look at the Vikings as a great potential destination for his career re-launch. I think it will happen as he sees an opportunity to play with a playoff team with an unproven quarterback coming off a major injury in McCarthy."

Ad

Tannehill started his career in the big league with the Miami Dolphins when the franchise drafted him in the 2012 NFL draft as the 8th overall pick of the 1st round. The quarterback stayed with the Dolphins for 7 seasons before joining the Titans in 2019.

The Titans kept Ryan Tannehill till 2023, when his 4 year-long contract worth $118 million expired, leaving him to explore the free-agent market. With the 2025 NFL season approaching fast, do you think the Vikings will indeed end up signing Tannehill?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.