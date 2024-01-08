The Tennessee Titans so far have not participated in the black Monday firing of coaches as Mike Vrabel remains...for now.

With the Titans having a 6-11 record and missing out on the playoffs, there was a thought that Vrabel could be relieved of his duties after a poor season. But which way the Titans organization goes will make for an interesting watch.

Will Levis is likely the starting quarterback going forward at the expense of Ryan Tannehill, but the question remains, is Vrabel the coach to get the Titans back to where they want to be?

Taylor Lewan, a former offensive lineman for the Titans for nine seasons, some of which under Vrabel, thinks that it would be a mistake for the organization to part ways with their head coach.

Lewan spoke on the Up & Adams Show and laid out his reasonings.

"Amy Adams Strunk does a great job. She's revitalized that franchise since she's taken over. If she decides to part ways or move on from Vrabel, it's a massive mistake. They have a whole lot of holes that need to be filled in the offseason, but the good news is they have $98 million in cap space, and a top-10 pick. I've never been around a coach, high school, college, NFL, where he doesn't let the guys know the rules, teach them the rules and use it to their advantage and he gets guys ready to play.”

Is Mike Vrabel still the person the Titans want going forward?

Mike Vrabel in Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins

The Titans' efforts in the last two seasons are likely what has led to questions about Mike Vrabel's position as head coach.

In his first four seasons as Titans head coach, Vrabel had a winning season in each of them, which included 11-win and 12-win seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, Vrabel took the Titans to the playoffs three consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2021, but in those games, his record was 2-3.

Now, with a changing of the guard at the quarterback position as Levis takes over, is Vrabel the guy to get the Titans back to the postseason next year? With the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly on the up so too the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee can't afford to stand still.

The next couple of days or weeks will be interesting to see which way the Titans hierarchy goes with Vrabel, but if Lewan has any say, Mike Vrabel would remain as Tennessee's head coach.