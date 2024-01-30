Ex-White House COVID-19 adviser drags Travis Kelce to fire shots at Aaron Rodgers over Jets QB's Achilles injury

Ashish Jha, a former White House staffer took a shot at Aaron Rodgers on social media and also praised Travis Kelce.

Jha served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator from 2022–2023 and had been vocal in his support for the vaccine. So, with Kelce, who has also supported the vaccine, having success in the NFL playoffs, Jha used it as an opportunity to take a jab at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've said it before and I'll say it again. These covid vaccines really were amazing."

Jha's tweet comes in response to a fan writing that Kelce got the vaccine and is headed to the Super Bowl, while Rodgers denied the vaccine and got hurt four plays into his season.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers was vocal about him not taking the vaccine, and as of right now, he hasn't responded to Ashish Jha, and whether or not he will is to be seen.

Aaron Rodgers & Travis Kelce's feud

Aaron Rodgers has made plenty of headlines in the past couple of years due to his stance on the vaccine.

In October, Rodgers continued to make his stance known and took a shot at Kelce calling him Mr. Pfizer. He also challenged the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to a vaccine debate.

“Well, there’s a lot of propaganda out there,” Rodgers said on Pat McAfee's show. “Lot of propaganda out there. Listen, you know, Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a vaxx war with me... .

"This ain’t a war, homey, this is conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show. Let’s have a conversation."

Although Rodgers wanted a debate with Kelce, the star tight end wasn't too interested.

"I didn't think it was as much of a shot," Kelce said, via CBS Sports. "He has his ways. He has his thoughts, how he feels about things. He has a right to have that. How you feel about certain things is up to you, man. To each his own.

"I think he was just having fun with it, but I'm no debater, man. You're not gonna see me up here going to the great debate against Aaron Rodgers over something like that. It's all fun and games, at least between us. I got all the respect for him."

Ultimately, Travis Kelce is now focused on winning his second straight Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.