EXCLUSIVE: "A lot of things that were put in the hands of people with huge egos" - Jaelen Strong still upset with Browns' mismanagement of career-threatening knee injury

The Cleveland Browns are not garnering much positive press in this day and age, but they are still at the forefront of the NFL newscycle. However, that is due to almost exclusively negative stories being told by players in the organization.

Former Browns receiver Jaelen Strong was the latest to speak out against the organization. He focussed on the team's mishandling of the torn ACL injury he suffered during his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former third-round NFL Draft pick was signed by Cleveland in February 2019 but was cut during the preseason after being projected to be a key contributor that year.

Cleveland Browns @Browns



Jaelen Strong thankful for opportunity to resume career with Browns



» brow.nz/9BesnS "Soon as I got there, the love that they were showing and everything just made me feel welcome."Jaelen Strong thankful for opportunity to resume career with Browns "Soon as I got there, the love that they were showing and everything just made me feel welcome."Jaelen Strong thankful for opportunity to resume career with Browns📰 » brow.nz/9BesnS https://t.co/7Tjjjk5nQE

As it turns out, the Browns were doing Browns things, like running an "unheard of" 30 straight padded practice session. Strong claims that the team doctors knew his body was suffering from being overworked during training camp but it never offered a recovery day off.

Strong recently caught up with Sportskeeda's 'Inside the Huddle' podcast and talked about how the issues from three years ago are still affecting his body in the present day:

"It's definitely still there (the pain). I still feel upset about a lot of things that were taken from me. A lot of things that were put in the hands of people with huge egos. And it was just unfortunate that I had to be the one to fall victim to that. But, you know, me speaking on it and talking about it, like I said, is just me dwelling on something I didn't have control over."

Jason Hand @BrownsHuddle @BrownsHuddle #GoBrowns We don’t talk about it now but sometime in October we might be talking about the great signing of WR Jaelen Strong. #Browns We don’t talk about it now but sometime in October we might be talking about the great signing of WR Jaelen Strong. #Browns #GoBrowns https://t.co/CaJmVeIoB2

Jaelen Strong ripped the Browns in since-deleted Twitter posts in 2019

The bad blood between Jaelen Strong and the organization runs deep. Back in December 2019, Strong posted several strongly-worded tweets that have since been deleted, aimed at Cleveland's negligence (h/t Bleacher Report):

"And not once did I complain nor sit out after their docs knew how bad my knee swelled up day after day. Not one time did anybody offer a rest day or anything but I'm tough right? Lol, so f--k it."

"We get to Week 3 of preseason and I can barely walk... I'm in treatment everyday so don't say I am not... I'm trying to do all the right things. I played bad against [Tampa Bay]. I was dead...body, legs, etc.

"One of the worse things I put on tape I can attest to...but the Browns knew why I looked and felt the way I felt after making play after play in camp for 30 straight padded practices."

Given Cleveland just traded for a quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for a minimum of eight games in 2022, it appears the franchise is feeling the karmaic effects of Jaelen Strong's mistreatment.

The full episode will be out soon on Inside The Huddle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far