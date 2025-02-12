Exclusive: Antonio Pierce “wanted” Russell Wilson last offseason, Ian Rapoport claims

As Russell Wilson might be aware, Antonio Pierce is no longer the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, Pete Carroll is at the helm. However, had Pierce gotten his way at quarterback, things might have gone a different way. While there's no guarantee of that, the hypothetical might always follow the coach.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, NFL insider Ian Rapoport claimed that Pierce had a desire to get Wilson in the 2024 offseason.

"Russell Wilson last year wanted to go to the Raiders," Rapoport said. "Some people in the building, Antonio Pierce for one, wanted him. Didn't end up happening. Ended up with Gardner Minshew. Didn't work out. Aidan O'Connell ends up being the better quarterback option there. But I think that's one that I think probably could have gone either way," he said.

Wilson joining Las Vegas after being cut by the Denver Broncos would have been a big offseason storyline. Joining a rival franchise in the same division after being released would have created a different feeling surrounding the Raiders-Broncos matchups in the 2024 season.

Wilson eventually joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were on deck to face Denver in 2024. Wilson threw for 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games last season, according to Pro Football Reference. An injury kept him out of the game, but had he joined the Raiders, the schedule would have granted another opportunity for a revenge game.

There's also the potential that had things still not worked out with Pierce and Tom Brady's team pushed to hire Carroll in the 2025 offseason anyway, a reunion could have potentially taken place between Carroll and Wilson.

With Wilson's time with the Steelers on thin ice, there's a chance on paper for a reunion between the two.

Ranking potential Russell Wilson landing spots

Russell Wilson at Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

The former Seattle Seahawks, Broncos and Steelers quarterback might well end up back with Mike Tomlin. However, he also could easily find himself back on the open market. As a playoff QB last season, there's still a value Russell Wilson presents as a starter.

#1 - New York Jets

The Jets struggled with Aaron Rodgers, but in Wilson's best moments, he's had a strong running game, stout defense and a defensive-minded coach. The Jets tick all of those boxes. There is no guarantee that he will be the unchallenged starter, but he might have the best chance with the Jets.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll has won with Wilson before, but this is not Seattle. The Raiders have three other 2024 playoff teams to contend with in their division. It might work; however, there are easier divisions out there.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will undoubtedly have a new rookie QB for 2025. However, they should want a veteran QB for the opening half-dozen games to buy the first-year player some time. Wilson could be that option but it would mean that his time as the starter would be limited.

