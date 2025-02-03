Exclusive: Broncos expert lays out detailed offseason plan to prevent Bo Nix implosion

Bo Nix surprised many this season. Many believed that as the last-picked quarterback in the first round, he would end up sitting in the background. However, he made some noise, getting Denver into the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50.

Jayden Daniels was the only rookie quarterback who outperformed him this season, getting his team into the NFC Championship.

However, both quarterbacks eventually ran into buzzsaws. In the case of Nix, he lost in epic fashion to Josh Allen. With his rookie season wrapped on a difficult loss, it falls on Denver to ensure he doesn't slip up next season.

That starts with building the team correctly. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Broncos expert Andrew Mason spoke about what his plan would be to keep the quarterback's momentum going.

"Well, kind of start with, where the positions of obvious need are. And I'd say that's that's running back. It's tight end. On the defensive side, inside linebacker. ... The question is running back. ... Do you wait for Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren to see if they fall? I don't think Tyler Warren's going to fall," he said.

"I'm going to stay at 20 in the first round, see who falls there. If neither Jeanty nor Tyler Warren fall, I'm going to trade down. If one of them falls, I'm taking the other position. Round two, round three. In free agency, I'm looking at inside linebacker."

Jeanty is seen by many as one of the top running back prospects this year. Warren, meanwhile, has his own selling points as a tight-end prospect.

Exploring running backs named in plan to keep Bo Nix's momentum for 2025

Bo Nix under pressure by Buffalo Bills defender - Source: Imagn

Ashton Jeanty might be the more desirable option when it comes to bolstering the Broncos offense. The running back logged three years of work at Boise State, starting with a productive freshman season before becoming a behemoth by the end of his third year.

In his final college season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, per Sports Reference. Of course, while he is quite unlikely to duplicate those numbers in the NFL, earning even half as many yards and touchdowns would be a win of a rookie season. Bo Nix most likely should hope to get Jeanty.

However, if the team ends up going with tight end Tyler Warren, it could do worse than him. Warren played for Penn State for five years in college, with his final year serving by and far his best. In 2024, Warren logged 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

In other words, the Broncos can give Bo Nix a promising prospect to hand the ball off or they can give him a safety valve target underneath. Of course, that assumes both players don't get plucked under their noses.

