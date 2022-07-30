EXCLUSIVE: “Definitely some interest in that” - GM Les Snead confirms Rams considering re-signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Multiple teams have been linked to sign the former New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Rams wide receiver. Beckham has been active on social media but hasn't divulged any information about which team he intends to sign with once he recovers from his gruesome injury.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Can’t make no more excuses for myself. I gotta go get it. Can’t make no more excuses for myself. I gotta go get it.

A return to Los Angeles for Beckham had seemingly been ruled out after the team landed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. But general manager Les Snead confirmed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Ian Vanroy that the team is considering bringing back the explosive wide receiver.

When asked whether the team was interested in bringing back Odell Beckham Jr., Snead said:

“[There's] definitely some interest in that."

Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead confirms team interested in re-signing Odell Beckham Jr.

He explained that the team would monitor Beckham's rehab and let the wide receiver decide if he wishes to return to LA:

"I think he's just going to be an interesting timeline, just based on his injury and recovery. You know, he's not going to be able to play, all right, in the [2022] season. So I think at this point, he's taking his time to, you know, figure out what's the best next chapter. Time will tell with those injuries. Whether [the recovery] is a little bit faster, or whether it's a little bit slower."

Odell Beckham Jr's life-changing stint with the Rams

After two injury-riddled and below-par campaigns with the team, the Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. in November 2021, allowing him to become a free agent.

The wide receiver became the most sought-after offensive weapon and was courted by several teams. After clearing waivers, he signed a season-long deal with the Rams.

Beckham thrived on the star-studded Rams roster, hauling 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

NFL @NFL



Rams take the lead!



:

: NFL app ODELL BECKHAM JR.Rams take the lead! #LARvsBAL on FOX: NFL app ODELL BECKHAM JR.Rams take the lead!📺: #LARvsBAL on FOX📱: NFL app https://t.co/eAzc64Q20B

In the playoffs, Beckham showcased why he was revered as one of the most feared offensive weapons in the game, catching 21 passes for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Beckham looked menacing in the Super Bowl against the Bengals, hauling two catches for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Odell Beckham Jr. just caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and Drake won $850,000 because of it.



What a time to be alive.

Odell Beckham Jr. just caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and Drake won $850,000 because of it. What a time to be alive.https://t.co/RLt1AWuyKK

A torn ACL in the first half prematurely ended his night, but Cooper Kupp stepped up in his absence to help the Rams win the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history. The wide receiver couldn't hold back his tears after the game:

NFL @NFL Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion https://t.co/X3gyniskG5

Beckham was present at the Rams' Super Bowl ring ceremony last week and shared a photo posing with his reward for helping LA hoist the Lombardi trophy:

Beckham isn't expected to return to the field until October. But when he does, it could be with the Rams again.

