Exclusive: Ian Rapoport reveals Calvin Ridley could have joined rival AFC South team in 2024 offseason

Calvin Ridley was drafted to be the successor to Julio Jones as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. It didn't quite work out that way as the receiver eventually moved on from the team after a difficult 2021 season. However, he didn't travel too many miles as he ended up with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After missing the entire 2022 season, Ridley delivered a 1000-yard season for the Jaguars. Many believed he would have stuck around, but did not, going to the Titans. At least, that is what NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed in an exclusive talk with Sportskeeda on February 6. Rapoport was asked to name a receiver that could have gone somewhere but didn't last offseason.

"Calvin Ridley would be one. I think everyone thought he was going to the Jaguars. Ended up obviously with the Titans with a bigger deal than he would have had with the Jaguars," he said.

"I think everyone assumed he would probably stay and then it took a while, Didn't close, Didn't close, And then ended up with the Tennessee Titans. That's one that could have gone either way," he added.

As it turns out, both franchises hit a wall in 2024, with the Titans now in line for the top overall pick. The Jaguars overhauled their coaching room after a four-win season.

However, had Ridley remained with the Jaguars, things might have been different for Trevor Lawrence's offense. In 2023, on Ridley's watch, the Jaguars finished over .500.

Exploring Calvin Ridley's contract situation with Titans

The wide receiver had a similar year with the Titans compared to what he did with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. As such, one could argue the Titans got exactly what they paid for. However, what were the terms of the deal?

In 2024, Ridley was signed to a four-year, $92 million contract with $46.9 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap. The Titans built in and around him into the deal for 2026. As such, if Ridley didn't deliver, the Tennessee Titans would be financially rewarded for moving on.

If every year of the deal is followed, Ridley will be a free agent after the 2027 season at age 34. By that point, he would be in a retirement window. However, depending on multiple factors, he might be in line for another one or two-year deal.

Either way, based on Calvin Ridley's decision to take his services to the Titans and the deal they gave him, one could argue that this was the type of deal the Jaguars declined.

