"He never gave me any signs of bad character" - Jaelen Strong responds to troubling allegations levied against Deshaun Watson

Even if he tried, it seems that Deshaun Watson can't keep himself away from making headlines. One would think that the former Houston Texans quarterback bagging the largest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history would be the highlight of his offseason. However, that's far from the case.

The quarterback has been embroiled in controversy since last season on multiple counts of sexual misconduct. Accused of such behavior by 24 women, the Browns star is now waiting to find out whether or not he can play next season.

Watson's former teammate, Jaelen Strong, recently caught up with Sportskeeda's 'Inside the Huddle' podcast and weighed in on the troubling accusations made against the quarterback.

"You just you kinda hope that those things aren't true. Being around a guy like Deshaun Watson, he never gave me any signs of bad character, or any such traits."

He continued to elaborate on the situation:

"I just pray for him and his family and I just hope that they are back to it. It's still going on, but, I just pray for everybody involved and hope that the people hurt by this heal from it. I just hope that everybody gets through this in the best way possible."

While the Browns star has settled with 20 women, the NFL is still conducting its own investigation into the matter. The investigation could see him suspended for a part or the entirety of the 2022/23 NFL season.

While questions are being raised about the Clemson product's character, Strong expressed that he has little doubt about the quarterback's talent.

"Awesome player. His willingness to learn. He came in right away and was definitely one of the most talented guys I've seen play and been around."

Deshaun Watson ready to sue NFL over rumored suspension term

The entire NFL world waits with bated breath for any update on Deshaun Watson's suspension term. Will the Browns star be suspended or not? If yes, how long will he be out for?

While those questions remain unanswered, there seems to be another twist in the tale. According to the latest reports, the Cleveland Browns quarterback intends to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended for a full season.

This, though, might not come to fruition as word has it that the quarterback is likely to be suspended for six to eight games. The NFL started an investigation into the quarterback in March 2021. They finally seem to be nearing a decision on the matter.

