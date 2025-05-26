Joey Chestnut will be looking to break his own world record in popcorn eating on Memorial Day 2025 at Rural King in Indiana. This is one of more than 50 world records that he holds in competitive eating as the undisputed GOAT in this field.

The legendary eater sat down with Sportskeeda's Adam Hulse for an exclusive interview prior to his attempt at setting a new record. He explained that he currently lives in Indiana, where the event will take place, and has recently been attending a ton of Indianapolis Colts home games.

He was asked about polarizing quarterback Anthony Richardson and whether or not he believes in him as the long-term starting quarterback for the franchise. He expressed a lack of confidence and explained what he thinks are the major red flags about his general outlook.

Chestnut was asked if Richardson is the Colts' future, to which he responded:

"Probably not. Look back at last year, and after he ran like eight yards, he had to come out. He said he was too tired to play the next down, right? That's the stuff that really sticks out to everybody in the organization. No, you're not tired after running that little run. I'm not full after five hot dogs. You've got to ignore those feelings and keep going."

The play that Joey Chestnut is referring to was a highly controversial decision by Anthony Richardson during an Indianapolis Colts game last year. In the fourth quarter of a close contest, he subbed himself out of the game following one of his rushing plays from the quarterback position.

While many NFL players sub themselves out for a breather during the course of the game, it's simply inexcusable for a quarterback, especially in the crucial moments of late-game situations. Chestnut saw this as a major red flag and apparently one that suggests to him that Richardson isn't their long-term answer at quarterback.

He offered him some useful advice as a competitor himself, and one that is an absolute legend of his field. Joey Chestnut told Anthony Richardson to ignore those feelings of fatigue and push harder through adversity, suggesting that success is often a product of mental strength and vigorous preparation.

Joey Chestnut breaks down his process to winning more than 50 world eating records

Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut is clearly a valid source of advice for anyone looking to be a winner in their respective fields. A legitimate case can be made that not only is he the undisputed GOAT of competitive eating, but also potentially the GOAT of all GOATs. He has dominated the eating world in an unprecedented fashion, including setting more than 50 world records with no signs of slowing down.

The legend explained that after his popcorn attempt in Indiana on Memorial Day 2025, he will head off to Syracuse to potentially set another world record in boneless chicken wings, before his annual hot dog eating contest. During his interview with Adam Hulse, he broke down the importance of perpartion when trying to achieve greatness.

Chestnut explained:

"My practices are like simulated contests. I videotape them and I look at my technique, and when I'm recovering from whatever practice I've done, I try to simulate the eating again, like without the food. I adjust my technique without the food, and then the next time I do the practice, I try it again and try to improve every time I do a practice."

"It's like runners, if they're running on a certain type of track, they have to get comfortable with it. I have to eat that certain type of food and get my body comfortable with the rhythm of it."

Anyone looking to be great in whatever they do can take advice from Joey Chestnut. He emphasized the importance of preparing for the real thing by giving the proper respect to the process of practicing and simulating the general conditions. It has proven results for this legend, as he is essentially a champion of just about every eating competition that he ever enters.

