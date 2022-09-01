EXCLUSIVE: Kwity Paye provides a key update on his knee injury and availability for Week 1 against Texans

Kwity Paye is a budding pass rusher for the Indianapolis Colts.

The young star was entering what many expected to be his breakout season when potential disaster struck. The defensive lineman injured his knee, leading some to jump to conclusions and fear the worst.

Instead, it was later declared to be merely a bone bruise, with Paye avoiding catastrophe. While most of the season was still on the table, the immediate future seemed a bit uncertain. Will he be ready to play in the first game of the season?

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Ian Vanroy, the pass rusher gave an update on his health and potential availability. Here's how he put it when asked about his knee:

"Oh it's smooth. Nothing serious. Just getting treatment on it and stuff like that. But, yeah, very mild."

In response to being asked point blank whether he expected to miss any games because of the injury, Paye explained that he was taking it day-by-day:

"Not really. I don't think so, but it's day to day, we'll see how it goes."

Usually, when injuries get to the point where they become day-to-day, the odds are that they'll heal soon. With still 10 days to go until the season opener, Paye will hope to be able to get on the field when the team takes on their division rivals, the Houston Texans.

Kwity Paye's career

Kwity Paye played all four years of his college career for the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2020.

His first and final year were cut short by circumstances out of his control, but in his Sophomore and Junior seasons, his abilities were there for all to see. In 2018, he earned 27 total tackles and two sacks in ten games of action.

2019 was his best year in college, serving as his biggest selling point going into the NFL Draft. Paye had 50 total tackles and six-and-a-half sacks that season. The 2020 season was then cut short because of COVID-19, effectively writing off the year for him.

However, in four games of action, he was still able to earn two sacks and 16 total tackles.

Paye was drafted by the Colts in 2021 with the 21st pick in the NFL Draft. In 15 games last season, he earned four sacks and 32 total tackles. With the new season quickly approaching, expectations are high for the pass rusher. Will Paye be able to meet them?

