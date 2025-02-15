Exclusive: NFL analyst sets expectations for Cooper Kupp’s market following split with Rams

Cooper Kupp and the Rams are heading separate ways. After seemingly flirting with moving on at the trade deadline, the franchise is ready to move on. It's a big move for general manager Les Snead after nearly a decade with the receiver.

However, it takes two to tango. What kind of market does Kupp have? Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on Feb. 6, NFL analyst Dan Hanzus of the "Around the NFL" and "Heed The Call" podcasts spotlighted what kind of market he believed the receiver had:

"I think we have a lot of reasons to think he can still play even at the end of the season. He wasn't being targeted much. I think he still could be a good No. 2 guy and I think we'll have a really good market. The Bengals is a perfect example.

"Like do they want to pay two No. 1 level receiver salaries like Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase? If you can get Cooper Kupp on a little bit of a discount, I think he has big seasons ahead of him and there's probably 10 teams that would love to have him."

Ten teams is nearly a third of the league so there appears to be plenty of opportunities going forward. The Rams might be ready to move on, but the NFL as a whole is not.

Potential suitors for Cooper Kupp could see one big sticking point

Cooper Kupp at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Getting Cooper Kupp would mean getting a former Super Bowl MVP and a receiver who had one of the most productive seasons in NFL history in 2021. However, as it stands, getting him would not be cheap.

On top of the draft capital trade cost, Kupp's next team would need to deal with his salary. According to Spotrac, the wide receiver carries an average salary of $26 million per season.

Last year, Matthew Stafford's receiver earned 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Those are notable numbers, but many teams would seemingly not view that as worthy of every dollar.

Of course, this sets the stage for a potentially tense negotiation between Kupp and his next team from the jump. If Puka Nacua's teammate is clear about his intentions not to budge, it could cause the Rams to be forced to take on some of Kupp's contract. That might make a trade deal less lucrative for the Rams.

Put simply, the Los Angeles Rams are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Will Kupp land somewhere he can thrive?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.

