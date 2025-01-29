Exclusive: NFL insider addresses odds of Jason Kelce returning to face Travis Kelce one last time

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were in the spotlight two years ago when the brothers played against each other in the biggest game in football. Now, with the Eagles and Chiefs on a trajectory to square off again in the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce is on deck to face a familiar but Jason Kelce-less team.

Of course, at face value, there's the remote possibility of Jason suiting up one last time to take part in the opportunity. However, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger called the possibility "highly unlikely."

"I think it's highly unlikely," Baldinger said. "I saw him, I did a show (with him) a couple weeks ago and he's probably 270 right now. So, I don't think he could do the job anymore."

Asked if Kelce might take it one step back and show up for a speech to motivate the team at some point before the game, Baldinger refused to give any chance to the possibility.

"I don't think it's likely at all," he said. "I don't think they need it. I think Jason is a fan now. I think he's around the team a bunch, but I don't think they need to hear from Jason. I think the leadership that they have from within right now is good enough to go win this thing."

In the end, the former Philadelphia Eagles center appears content to watch the game from afar, regardless of who is in it.

Travis Kelce stares down potential final game of career

Travis Kelce at AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

At this point, with Jason Kelce out of the picture, there is just one Kelce left in the NFL. His time is far from unlimited. At age 35 and staring down the final game of the season no matter which way it goes, Travis Kelce could be looking at the final playoff game of his career.

Even if he returns, there is no guarantee that the Kansas City Chiefs will get back to the big game next year or the year after. According to Spotrac, Kelce is in the final year of his two-year deal. So, after this season concludes, he will be on pace to be a free agent. It will be up to him to see if he wants to learn an offense from scratch or simply call it a career.

This season, Kelce logged 823 yards and three touchdowns, down from 984 yards and five touchdowns last year, which was down from his 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns the year before that. Put simply, he is at the end of a contract and trending down on the plus side of 35. Could this be Travis Kelce's final game?

