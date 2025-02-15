Exclusive: NFL insider Ian Rapoport declares whether Chip Kelly was the “best hire” for Raiders

Chip Kelly is a blast from the past for NFL fans. From 2013 to 2016, Kelly spent time as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Now, after spending almost the last decade tucked away in the college game, he's back. Of course, his new job isn't quite the same as his previous one in the league.

The former NFL head coach now works as Pete Carroll's offensive coordinator. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on Feb. 6, NFL insider Ian Rapoport labeled the move for Kelly to be a "coup" for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I think it's gonna be really good," Rapoport said. "One of the elite play callers, it's really just like, 'does he want to be a head coach or not?' Now that it's clear he doesn't. I think it was a pretty solid coup for the Raiders, I'll tell you that. I think that was the best hire."

In an offseason that saw the Raiders hire Pete Carroll, Rapoport appeared to declare that he saw Chip Kelly as the best hire for the team. Carroll, of course, reached back-to-back Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks in the early 2010s. However, Rapoport believed getting a 10-year FBS head coaching veteran to take an offensive coordinator role was a steal.

At least on paper, the move has the potential to pay off in multiple ways for the Raiders.

Exploring why Chip Kelly could be Pete Carroll's eventual successor

Chip Kelly at CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Pete Carroll will be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2025 season. He also is expected to helm the team for some time after that. However, the team has a history of moving on from coaches after a few years.

Carroll hopes to turn the team around in short order, but if he cannot for whatever reason, Chip Kelly's addition gives the Las Vegas Raiders some insurance. Kelly has a resume that reads like a scroll, and he's already on the staff. He's also a decade younger than Carroll.

If the team elects to go in a different direction, they have Kelly in the building to take over. Whether that would happen in an interim capacity or a ceremonial changing of the guard would be up to fate.

Nothing is officially planned, but the chess pieces are seemingly in place for Tom Brady's Raiders.

