EXCLUSIVE: Rams' disastrous season proves 'f**k them picks' is not sustainable for long-term success, claims ex-Falcons head coach Mike Smith

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl defense sunk further into the depths of despair after the Kansas City Chiefs crushed them 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Rams are now 3-8 and have virtually no realistic chance of making it to the playoffs. In fact, Los Angeles are on their way to having one of the worst Super Bowl hangover seasons in NFL history.

To rub salt into their wounds, superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald won't feature in the team's upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks due to injury.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Rams ruled out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for Sunday's game against Seattle. His first career game missed due to injury. The #Rams ruled out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for Sunday's game against Seattle. His first career game missed due to injury.

The Rams will also be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, and left tackle Joseph Noteboom.

Field Yates @FieldYates QB Matthew Stafford: $40M/year

DT Aaron Donald: $31.6M/year

WR Cooper Kupp: $26.7M/year

WR Allen Robinson: $15.5M/year

LT Joseph Noteboom: $13.3M/year

DT A'Shawn Robinson: $8.5M/year



All Rams that are out/expected out this Sunday against the Seahawks. QB Matthew Stafford: $40M/yearDT Aaron Donald: $31.6M/yearWR Cooper Kupp: $26.7M/yearWR Allen Robinson: $15.5M/yearLT Joseph Noteboom: $13.3M/yearDT A'Shawn Robinson: $8.5M/yearAll Rams that are out/expected out this Sunday against the Seahawks.

On Sportskeeda's BallFather podcast, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith had a lot to say. He explained how the Los Angeles Rams' high-risk, high-reward strategy is detrimental in the long term. He told host Reggie Roberts:

"It was [the Rams'] philosophy of trading draft picks to acquire expensive veterans instead of building through the draft. And what it's shown is that this is not sustainable. [Rams GM Les Snead] said 'F them picks'. That we'll use them to go Super Bowl. And he did it. He did. But is it sustainable? That's the big question."

Smith went on:

"That model in the NFL. I mean, if you've gone out and spent a lot of your draft capital on bringing in big-time free agents, you might be able to keep them for a year or two. But what is it going to do to the back end of your roster?"

Smith was referring to Rams general manager Les Snead's infamous 'F**k Them Picks' t-shirt that he wore to the Rams' Super Bowl parade.

The Rams' all-in strategy breaks them in the long-term

Smith then explained the problem with trading draft picks for expensive players:

"You're not going to be able to pay those middle guys. You're going to have a bunch of high-paid guys and a bunch of low-paid guys, and that ain't a good thing for the management of the cap for the long term. Now, granted, you might say, 'Hey, we're going to take a swing for the Super Bowl and hit a home run.' And they did for one year."

He continued:

"But it's a whole different year. It's tough to see the product that they have got to put on the field right now because of all the injuries to a number of their top-name players."

Per sportac.com, the Rams are projected to have -$1.3 million in cap space in the 2023 offseason. Los Angeles also doesn't have a first or second-round draft pick in next year's draft. Their 2023 third-round pick is the only one they have in the first five rounds of the draft.

The Rams are in cap space purgatory with an aging squad and almost no draft picks. They will likely have to run it back with their veteran roster and hope for the best or trade a few of their top stars to create cap room and acquire draft capital.

Los Angeles laid it all on the line for a Super Bowl win and they got the fairytale ending they dreamt of. But they now have to deal with the nightmare that was perpetuated in their quest for glory.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes