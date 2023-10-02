Exploring Andy Reid's contract: How much does Chiefs HC make in a year?

According to Sports Illustrated, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid makes $10 million per season.

That's based on a contract extension signed by the future Hall of Famer in 2020. Based on the report, Reid would have made $60 million from the extension by the time his contract expires in 2026.

It goes without saying that Reid deserves every single penny of the mouthwatering salary that he receives. The offensive guru has guided the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances, winning two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He's a top-three head coach in the NFL and knows how to get the best out of his players.

Andy Reid's net worth 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chiefs HC Andy Reid is worth $30 million. His net worth is primarily due to the salary earned as a coach in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Before he coached two of the biggest franchises in modern NFL history, Reid was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers. As a coach, Reid had led his teams to numerous division titles, championship games and two Super Bowl wins.

Reid is the lead proponent of the Kansas City dynasty alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Who are the highest-earning coaches in the NFL?

While it's virtually impossible to argue against Andy Reid being a top-five head coach in the league, it might surprise you to find out that he's not in the list of five best-paid coaches in the NFL currently.

That's right; the two-time Super Bowl champion misses out on the top-five list. Here's a list of the five highest-paid coaches in 2023.

1. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots - $20 million per year

2. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos - $18 million per year

3. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks - $15 million per year

4. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams - $14 million per year

5. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers - $12.5 million per year

Reid ranks outside the top five with his $10 million per year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it looks like he does not care that much, as he's committed to taking the Chiefs to as many Super Bowl games during his tenure with the franchise.