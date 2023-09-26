Exploring Joe Namath’s net worth: How much is Jets legend worth in 2023?

Joe Namath is regarded as a superstar, both on the field and off it. The former NFL quarterback's luxurious way of life is almost as prominent as his playing career. Namath is still well-known even if his days as a top athlete are long over.

So, let's have a look at the former New York Jets quarterback's net worth. Namath spent the most of his career in the NFL, joining in 1965 and leaving in 1977. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $25 million.

A great deal of his lifetime earnings came from contracts he signed while he was still playing, with the remainder coming from endorsement deals and activities post-retirement.

Joe Namath's NFL contracts

Namath joined the New York Jets in 1965 and quickly became the highest-paid rookie. He earned $427,000 during his first professional contract, or $142,000 annually.

Namath inked another contract that set records in 1972. For his exceptional work, he received another lucrative deal, this one for two years and $500,000, making him the player with the highest salary in the league at the time. He signed another record-breaking two-year contract worth $900,000 in 1975.

Joe Namath signed a $150,000-one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 1977. Due to knee and hamstring issues, though, he could hardly play for the duration of his contract.

Joe Namath's endorsement deals

According to The Cold Wire, Namath was the highest-paid celebrity in 1975 after appearing in many brand advertising

He made in excess of $1.45 million from only brand endorsements. However, the Beautymist pantyhose advertisement is Namath's most well-known commercial. One of the funniest aspects of professional football to this day is the ridiculousness and humor of that advertisement.

Namath has been in numerous advertisements, like for Hamilton Beach, Dingo footwear, Olivetti typewriters, Noxema shaving cream, St. Mary's Playmaker Bed, Nike Air Zoom and Bath Collection.

Joe Namath's acting career

After leaving the league, Joe Namath started his acting career. He made his debut in the ABC television show "Stage 67," playing the role of Joe William Reese. He then put his film career on hold to concentrate on his TV career.

Between 1971 and 1972, the Pro Football Hall of Famer made three appearances on Rowan's Laugh-In. Moreover, he appeared in episodes of "The Brady Bunch," Going Under, Underdogs, ALF and The Simpsons, among others.

Despite suffering from knee problems for most of his career, Namath completed 1,886 throws for 27,663 yards and 173 scores in a 12-year span.