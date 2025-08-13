"Extremely disappointing": Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known on Myles Garrett's 100 mph speeding incident

After Cleveland's preseason opener on Saturday, Myles Garrett was pulled over for driving 40 mph over the speed limit in Ohio. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski recently shared his take about it.Garrett was stopped in Strongsville for driving 100 mph in his Ferrari. The star defensive end was issued a $250 speeding ticket. He won't need to appear in court if he pays the fine before Thursday.While speaking to the media, Stefanski addressed Garrett's speeding incident. He called the situation &quot;extremely disappointing,&quot; and said that the Garrett needs to slow down for his and others' safety.&quot;Coming from a team leader, it's extremely disappointing,&quot; Stefanski said on Wednesday. &quot;It's been addressed with Myles and the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.&quot;NFL analyst slams Browns DE Myles Garrett for speedingCleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders found himself in a similar situation in June, as he got two speeding tickets. Following Myles Garrett's speeding incident on Saturday, NFL analyst Andy Baskin expressed his disappointment as the star defensive end failed to lead by example.&quot;Being captain means more than being a great football player on the field,” Baskin said on Tuesday, via &quot;Baskin and Phelps.&quot; &quot;It's so why should we, why would we be mad at Shedeur Sanders for driving over 100 miles an hour when the captain drives over 100 miles an hour? And these guys know that. They know what's going on.&quot;I love Myles as a football player. He's a great football player. I think he's great for the community. I love it when he does the Halloween stuff. But you've got to lead by example. Why do I have to say that on the radio right now to a guy who's a captain? Money doesn't make you a captain; the way you act on and off the field makes you a captain.&quot;Cleveland will be back in action on Saturday. The team will face the Philadelphia Eagles for its second preseason game.