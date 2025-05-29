"Extremely wrong and unfair": Greg Olsen spells doom for Eagles' 'tush push' move after failed ban in 2025

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen made his opinion clear on the debate surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push." The retired player turned analyst sat with Colin Cowherd to discuss how the Eagles have mastered the play, which some consider an unfair advantage and a dangerous play.

During Cowherd's podcast, the former Carolina Panthers star defended the Super Bowl champions for mastering it. Olsen said it would be a bad decision to punish the Eagles for excelling at the play.

"I think it would be extremely unfair and wrong to Philadelphia, who has really — some teams have done it here and there," Olsen said on Wednesday, via 'The Herd.' "No one has even come remotely close to doing it as efficiently as often and use it as such a fabric of their offensive philosophy.

"From how they manage third downs, knowing that they got a yard and a half in their back pocket. How they call first and second down plays knowing they have a fourth down in their pocket. Goal-to-go situations. It is not just a play. It is really a centerpiece of the entire fabric philosophy that Sirianni has built with that offense and Jalen Hurts."

The Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the "tush push" was unsuccessful after NFL owners voted 22-10 (they needed 24 votes to ban it) during the owners' meeting on May 21.

Jason Kelce, a Philadelphia icon, was in attendance, likely to persuade the owners against banning the play.

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate defends "tush push" after Philadelphia Eagles' contentious play stayed alive

Greg Olsen wasn't the only former NFL player to defend Philadelphia's use of the "tush push." Kurk Benkert, a former Green Bay Packers quarterback, also defended the play, noting that the Super Bowl champions shouldn't be punished for being successful with it.

"I'm glad the tush push didn't get banned. Before the Eagles started doing the tush push they were just as good at sneaks. Banning a play because ONE team excels at it just feels lame to me," Benkert tweeted on May 21.

This entire situation appears to be brewing a rivalry between the Eagles and Packers.

