Eye-opening stat reveals why Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could have the upper hand at Super Bowl 2025

Seeking to make NFL history with a third consecutive Super Bowl, there is some historical significance favouring the Kansas City Chiefs.

They’ll wear white jerseys for the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, which may be a good omen for Patrick Mahomes and company.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Super Bowl history favours teams in white

Before the Super Bowl, there are always plenty of statistics that people will look towards, some of which have no bearing on the game’s outcome. That’s become par for the course in the weeks leading up to the big event watched by billions of people worldwide.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Among the more interesting ones being talked about this week is the colour of uniform each team will wear, with the Chiefs going with white.

History suggests that may bode well for Mahomes’ group, who are looking to become the first team in NFL history to claim three straight world titles.

In the previous 58 editions of the Super Bowl, the winning team has worn white 37 times, equalling a winning percentage of 64%.

Expand Tweet

Three of the last four Super Bowls were won by teams wearing that colour.

Exploring Chiefs' Super Bowl history in white

In less than two weeks, the Chiefs will make their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six years.

Andy Reid’s group have emerged victorious in four of those instances beginning with Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2020.

On that occasion, it seemed like not wearing white would work against them as they found themselves down by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. In the end, though, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes, with Patrick Mahomes winning his first of three Super Bowl crowns.

The next season, however, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in white got the better of Mahomes, with the latter tossing two interceptions in a 31-9 loss.

In 2023, the Chiefs wore white for the big game against the Eagles, and a last-second Harrison Butker field goal gave the victory.

A season ago, they were in red and once again came from behind to win a thriller against the 49ers, 25-22 in overtime.

As the designated home team for the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Philly had the first choice of jersey colour and elected to go with their traditional green.

Interestingly, the Chiefs are 3-1 in Super Bowls when wearing red.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.