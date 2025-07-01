"F*ck em all": Maxx Crosby defends Geno Smith after Raiders QB’s heated exchange with trash talker goes viral

Geno Smith swapped Seattle for Las Vegas as he joined the Raiders ahead of the 2025 season. The two-time Pro Bowler will be the starting quarterback for Pete Carroll's side in 2025.

Smith is already getting the backing from his teammates, as long-time Raider stalwart Maxx Crosby defended his quarterback on X. Crosby wrote,

"You Don’t Have To Explain Nothing To Nobody Brother… F*ck Em All… That’s My QB. 🏴‍☠️"

This was in response to Smith's explanation over a heated exchange with a trash-talker at a football game over the weekend. The new Raiders quarterback was in attendance when an individual reportedly proceeded to hurl some choice words. Smith didn't appreciate the trash-talking, and he proceeded to engage in a verbal exchange with the unidentified individual.

The former Seattle Seahawks shot caller expressed his thoughts on X. He wrote,

"Having fun with the game I love but man, the need for clicks and negativity takes away from the great event that happened this past weekend. All the kids had fun and competed. All around great event. This is how we talk in Dade county I’m sorry u might not understand. Carry on! "

Smith and Crosby will be in attendance for training camp later this month. It'll give fans a chance to see their new quarterback in action ahead of his debut.

What's next for Geno Smith and the Raiders?

The quarterback position was a glaring area of need after a disappointing 2024 season that saw the Raiders miss the playoffs. Some names were suggested, such as Shedeur Sanders, Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. However, the front office opted to make a trade for Geno Smith and sign him to a two-year, $75 million extension.

Geno Smith will bring Pro Bowl and playoff experience to a Las Vegas Raiders team that has been longing for an elite quarterback since the days of Derek Carr.

The franchise will hope that the addition of Smith, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and the rise of tight end Brock Bowers can spur them to perennial postseason contention.

Geno Smith will look to continue what has been an impressive career resurgence. He thrived as Russell Wilson's replacement in Seattle, and he'll look to be the spark plug behind the Raiders, making it out of an uber-competitive AFC. Smith retains the backing of his new teammates, as evidenced by Maxx Crosby's strong words via X.

