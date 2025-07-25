"F**k around & find out" - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie torches WNBA as Caitlin Clark leads protest for pay rise amid booming revenues

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, shared her take on the WNBA players, including Caitlin Clark and others, protesting for a pay rise. In an episode of her &quot;Not Gonna Lie&quot; podcast that was released on Thursday, Kylie highlighted the revenue that the WNBA was generating while breaking down the demands of the players' collective bargaining agreement.Kylie replayed a video of Napheesa Collier's comments from last week about the money the players bring in the WNBA, and how the current generation puts in the effort to earn a piece of the pie.&quot;You nailed that,&quot; Kylie said. &quot;This feels very much like 'f*** around and find out' energy. The league f****d around, the players said, find out, check out my shirt, you know? These WNBA players currently make 9 % of the league's revenue. The new media rights for the WNBA in 2026 are skyrocketing. They will be worth $2.2 billion, a six times increase compared to what the previous agreement was.&quot;9 % may have been set while the revenue was significantly lower. Players, they're just looking for a larger share of the revenue. And this is an important point. They are not looking to be paid as much as the men.&quot;A lot of people, when they take issue with these conversations, the people whose argument is that they are not bringing in as much money as the men can kick rocks. Because that's not what the WNBA is trying to do. They're not trying to meet the men. They are just trying to get a higher percentage of the league's revenue, which makes a lot of sense.&quot;The WNBA players protested for higher pay with All-Star pre-game outfits last week. It remains to be seen whether the league will look into their demands to find an agreement.Jason Kelce's wife Kylie played field hockey in high schoolJason Kelce and his wife, Kylie (L) - Source: GettyJason Kelce's wife, Kylie, played field hockey at Lower Merion High School and later at Cabrini University. She was a four-year starter in defense for Cabrini and received several accolades.Meanwhile, Jason played as a center in the NFL for 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He earned seven Pro Bowl honors and won the Super Bowl in 2018.Jason and Kylie married in April 2018. They have four children together.