"F**k the Bills" - Tyreek Hill takes brutal shot at Josh Allen's team in NSFW rant

Tyreek Hill has played for two different teams in his NFL career, and in both situations, he has seen the Buffalo Bills become a rival. First in multiple playoff games for the Kansas City Chiefs and now as a divisional rival for the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

In a recent 'Kick' stream with Adin Ross, the wide receiver went on an NSFW rant about the Bills. Hill criticized their fans, the team, mentioned the Chiefs' 2020 and 2021 playoff wins over the Bills, and even said that the famous Bills Mafia celebration was a result of CTE:

"F**k the Bills. When I used to play in Kansas City, bro, it was always 'F**k the Bills.' Every time we played against them. And we f**ked them up every time. In Miami, it's the same thing, but 10 times harder. It's f**k the Bills all day. All they want to do is jump through tables, because they've got f**king CTE. Stupid-a** fans. Their fans are stupid as hell."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The conversation ended with a question regarding his feelings for Mahomes, with the receiver replying with, "He's my dog." However, when asked if he was talking about his former quarterback or his brother, Hill remained silent.

Tyreek Hill's future with Miami Dolphins unclear following turbulent offseason

In March, the wide receiver celebrated three years of his mega trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, with an X post saying that the deal "changed his life."

Ad

However, at the end of the 2024 season, he sent shockwaves through the NFL by stating that he was getting out of the franchise due to its lack of competitiveness:

“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

In his three seasons in Miami, the team has not won a single playoff game, with multiple first-round losses in 2022 and 2023 and no appearance in 2024. A full season from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could help the Dolphins return to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.