"F**k the Bills" - Tyreek Hill takes brutal shot at Josh Allen's team in NSFW rant

Tyreek Hill has played for two different teams in his NFL career, and in both situations, he has seen the Buffalo Bills become a rival. First in multiple playoff games for the Kansas City Chiefs and now as a divisional rival for the Miami Dolphins.
In a recent 'Kick' stream with Adin Ross, the wide receiver went on an NSFW rant about the Bills. Hill criticized their fans, the team, mentioned the Chiefs' 2020 and 2021 playoff wins over the Bills, and even said that the famous Bills Mafia celebration was a result of CTE:
"F**k the Bills. When I used to play in Kansas City, bro, it was always 'F**k the Bills.' Every time we played against them. And we f**ked them up every time. In Miami, it's the same thing, but 10 times harder. It's f**k the Bills all day. All they want to do is jump through tables, because they've got f**king CTE. Stupid-a** fans. Their fans are stupid as hell."
The conversation ended with a question regarding his feelings for Mahomes, with the receiver replying with, "He's my dog." However, when asked if he was talking about his former quarterback or his brother, Hill remained silent.
Tyreek Hill's future with Miami Dolphins unclear following turbulent offseason
In March, the wide receiver celebrated three years of his mega trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, with an X post saying that the deal "changed his life."
However, at the end of the 2024 season, he sent shockwaves through the NFL by stating that he was getting out of the franchise due to its lack of competitiveness:
“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”
In his three seasons in Miami, the team has not won a single playoff game, with multiple first-round losses in 2022 and 2023 and no appearance in 2024. A full season from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could help the Dolphins return to the postseason.
