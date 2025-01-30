"F—k that ref s**t": Bills star James Cook makes feelings crystal clear on refereeing conspiracy theory after loss to Chiefs

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook said Buffalo should not have allowed referee's calls to be a factor in Buffalo's 33-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Even so, there's been a strong chorus that has slammed the NFL referees over some controversial calls.

On the "Kickin' It With Dee" podcast on Thursday, Cook was asked how he dealt with the decisions during the game that knocked the Bills out of the playoffs.

"I'm gonna give you the most real answer I can ever give you, bro, like, for real," Cook said. "Like, at the end of the day, bro, like, as a man, bro, like, you gotta come in and ready to go. Like, f*** that ref sh**. Like, you feel me? Like, straight up you gotta come in that b**ch ready to go, ready to play. And ... don't give a ref nothing to call."

NFL referee Clete Blakeman and his crew were in charge of the AFC title game.

One key incident took place in the fourth quarter when Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to gain a first down on a fourth-and-1 play. However, the on-field ruling favored the Chiefs and even after a review upheld the call, the Chiefs got possession to eventually score a touchdown on the resulting drive.

Another moment of controversy involved a catch by Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy late in the first half. Replays appeared to indicate that the ball hit the ground, but the catch was ruled complete.

The decisions led to fans fuming on social media, with many suggesting that the referees favored the Chiefs.

James Cook rushed for two touchdowns vs. Chiefs in 2025 AFC title game

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills RB James Cook - Source: Getty

James Cook was one of the biggest offensive threats for the Bills in the AFC title game. The running back rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while also adding 49 yards on three receptions.

Unfortunately for Cook and the Bills, they couldn't get the better of the Chiefs in the conference championship game. It was the fourth time in the past five seasons that Buffalo was eliminated from the playoffs by Kansas City.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

