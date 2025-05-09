"F**k this team dude": NFL fans react as Browns GM Andrew Berry says Nick Chubb is 'unlikely' to return

Browns fans erupted with frustration and disappointment after General Manager Andrew Berry - via Friday's "92.3 The Fan" morning show - revealed that Nick Chubb's return to Cleveland is "increasingly unlikely." While the team selected two running backs in the 2025 NFL draft, Andrew Berry - who didn't completely close the door on the running back's potential return - made it clear the team is heading in a different direction.

"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I would say it's probably increasingly unlikely," Berry told hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima. "I'd say maybe a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."

Fans expressed frustration over the seeming end of the Nick Chubb era in Cleveland.

One fan posted, "F**k this team dude."

Another noted, "End of an era."

"Bringing back fans is increasingly unlikely," one fan wrote.

More fan reactions poured in:

One fan insisted, "Man if nick Chubb is not signed by anyone ima be pissed this man has been elite for to long and bounces back everytime."

"There are about four potential landing spots now, but I believe he will get picked up a few weeks into the season," one fan predicted.

Another added, "Someone needs to sign him and give him a chance. I'll be surprised if he's RB1 but atleast RB2."

Per Yahoo Sports, the Browns's general manager admitted the team hasn't been "in strong communication" with Nick Chubb since the draft. This timing aligns with Cleveland's selection of Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Cowboys not interested as Nick Chubb's options narrow

Nick Chubb last played for the Cleveland Browns. (Credits: Getty)

While fans speculate about Nick Chubb's next destination, potential landing spots are dwindling. Athlon Sports confirmed on Friday that the Dallas Cowboys, once rumored as a possible destination, are not pursuing the veteran running back.

The Cowboys have bolstered their backfield this offseason, signing Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency. They added depth in the NFL draft with selections Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah on Day 3.

Chubb's recent injury history has likely affected his market value: a devastating leg injury in 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers; a torn left MCL and a partial ACL tear. Though he managed to return in 2024, he played just eight games before breaking his foot against Kansas City in Week 15.

Despite these setbacks, Nick Chubb has reportedly posted "impressive footage" of his workouts. However, after managing about 3 yards per carry in his limited action last season, teams appear hesitant to sign the seven-year veteran.

The Browns's backfield reshuffle was further cemented when Jerome Ford agreed to a pay cut last week, reducing his salary from $3.49 million to $1.75 million. Ford led Cleveland with 565 rushing yards last season and remains under contract for another year.

