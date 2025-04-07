  • home icon
  "F**k you" - Antonio Brown rips CBS after falling for fake Facebook post calling him 'retarded'

"F**k you" - Antonio Brown rips CBS after falling for fake Facebook post calling him 'retarded'

By Param Nagda
Modified Apr 07, 2025 22:52 GMT
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown's social media shenanigans have maintained his relevancy despite not playing since his bizarre meltdown in a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets in 2021. The wide receiver has built a massive fan following on X and often goes viral for unhinged comments and posts.

However, Brown seemingly became the victim of the rampant disinformation on social media as he called out CBS Sports for one of its Facebook posts.

It was a collage of wide receivers featuring Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Smith, Julian Edelman, Dez Bryant, Andre Johnson, Doug Baldwin, Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker, Anquon Boldin, Jordy Nelson, A.J. Green, Brandon Marshall, the late Demaryius Thomas and the former Steelers star.

The collage that CBS Sports had seemingly posted had the word "retired" on the image of every aforementioned wide receiver, except Brown, whom the post called "retarded." He saw the funny side of it but also took exception to it. He posted a screenshot of the post on his X account and wrote:

"F**k you 2 (too) CBS (laughing emoji)."
However, the post was a hoax as CBS Sports never posted that image.

Antonio Brown forced to pause goodwill gesture

The fake post wasn't the only hoax that Antonio Brown fell for this week. The wide receiver started a GoFundMe for a Georgia man who was arrested for child neglect after leaving his three kids aged 10, 6 and 1 alone in a McDonald's play area to attend a job interview. Donations poured in and reached $80,000.

However, an investigation suggested that the man had lied as the hotel he claimed to be interviewing at refuted his claim. Brown then released a statement, saying:

"I’m gathering additional information from the family. In the meantime, I continue to be in touch with GoFundMe and the funds will remain on hold. If anyone would like to request a refund in the meantime, GoFundMe will honor it. Will provide an update after more details are figured out. I hope to still hope the family out… but want to make sure it’s for a good cause."
He added that he was sure the man had been interviewed on that fateful day but wouldn't stop donors from withdrawing their contributions. Brown also said that he hopes to help more people in need in the future, regardless of how the situation with the man from Georgia pans out.

Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.

Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.

That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.

When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
