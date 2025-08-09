  • home icon
  • "F**ked up" - Antonio Brown throws shade at Tyler Shough as Spencer Rattler earns starting role in Saints preseason opener against Chargers

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 09, 2025 21:22 GMT
Tyler Shough will not start in the Saints’ preseason opener against the Chargers. Spencer Rattler has officially earned the QB1 role for Sunday’s game. In this context, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ripped the Saints’ draft pick Shough.

On Saturday, AB tweeted:

"Now that I think of it, drafting a 26 year old injury prone project QB at 40th overall is a bit fucked up."
Despite being a second-round pick in 2025 and a favorite of coach Kellen Moore’s regime, Tyler Shough will operate as the backup.

He’ll play after Rattler, with Jake Haener slotted as QB3. Moore emphasized that this is just a “starting point” and not a final depth chart decision. Shough is expected to get meaningful reps later in the game.

Rattler earned the starting spot because he took the first-team reps in back-to-back practices and played better than Shough in scrimmages.

NFL analysts like Ian Rapoport said Rattler looks “ready,” while Tyler Shough still needs more time to adjust.

Coach Moore suggested that Shough might grow by following a development path like other rookies who start by learning behind veterans.

Antonio Brown took a dig at the Cleveland Browns ahead of Shedeur Sanders' debut before aiming a jab at Tyler Shough

Ahead of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, the Browns officially named Shedeur Sanders as the starter for the game with an image of his jersey, helmet in the backdrop of the locker room.

Reposing which, AB wrote:

"Browns social media intern probably jerked off to this picture…"
Sanders made a strong first impression in his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns, helping the team beat the Carolina Panthers 30–10 in the preseason.

He played almost three quarters, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, throwing 2 touchdowns and had no interceptions.

Sanders also ran for 19 yards on 4 carries. He threw two touchdown passes to Kaden Davis and showed good speed and accuracy, including a standout 30-yard throw to Luke Floriea while under pressure.

Interestingly, Sanders confronted longtime Browns reporter Tony Grossi in the tunnel after the game, asking:

“I just want to know why you've been so hard on me all summer?”

The Cleveland Browns' next preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

