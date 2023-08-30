F****** mistakes in one d*** drive - Aaron Rodgers rips Jeremy Ruckert in NSFW rant over Jets TE's missed reception

On one side veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On the other, Jeremy Ruckert, a novice tight end. One dropped ball. And one of the most epic rants of all time.

Across all the episodes of the 2023 season of Hard Knocks, we have seen Aaron Rodgers as a happy camper with the New York Jets. He seemed elated to be in new surroundings and was developing a camaraderie with his teammates.

But when it comes to playing ball, he is still the fierce competitor that has seen him win four MVP awards. In this episode, there was one instance in practice which saw him cut loose with a profane rant.

It was a play action call and after backing up, he threw the ball towards the left perimeter where tight end Jeremy Ruckert was on his route. However, something did not quite fall into place and the football overshot the receiver.

To say Aaron Rodgers was unhappy in that moment would be understating it. He let loose, saying,

"F****** mistakes in one d*** drive."

As it turns out, it was not the only mistake that had taken place during that passage of play. There had been false starts, wrong routes and dropped balls. It all culminated in this tirade.

Jeremy Ruckert learning a lot from Aaron Rodgers

As vituperative as the rant might have been, it is unlikely that Jeremy Ruckert will have any hard feelings about Aaron Rodgers' rant. The tight end is still learning the skills of professional football and playing with a bonafide superstar like him can only be good for him.

The young player had admitted as much earlier in the preseason, saying,

“It seems like he’s [Aaron Rodgers] really invested early on as an older veteran and future Hall of Famer. He’s there with us. Making sure that everything he wants us to do [is] the right way. He approaches the game the right way. Obviously, he has all the talent in the world, but the way he [works] in meeting rooms — he can explain the offense to us and make sure that we know why he wants us in certain places.”

In a way, as Jeremy Ruckert said, this is the reason why the quarterback was brought in from the Green Bay Packers. Winning the Super Bowl is the immediate aim but that hope is that he can change the culture around the whole team. That starts with leading by example and demanding perfection from all his teammates, whether it be in practice or during a game.

