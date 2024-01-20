Fact check: Did Bill Belichick say that Falcons decision boils down to strip clubs? Debunking viral video

A video has gone viral of Bill Belichick allegedly choosing to move to the Atlanta Falcons for the strip club in its vicinity. The former New England Patriots coach is reportedly the lead candidate for taking over the team that he defeated win his fifth Super Bowl and has already had two interviews with the team.

In a spoof video on the Kirk Minihane Show, a caller impersonating Bill Belichick phoned in and said that what it really comes down to is strip clubs. They then went on to list a few and said that there were around 30 of these joints in Atlanta.

Some fans might have thought that is was the former Patriots coach himself joining in on the show to give his opinions, given how good the impression was. But it still remains a hilarious call from an impersonator and nothing else.

Making sense of Bill Belichick's move to the Atlanta Falcons

As the New England Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick, the question was where he would land next. While the Atlanta Falcons were looking for a new head coach, the thought was they would struggle to attract him. They do not have an elite franchise quarterback and its lack was what doomed him with his previous team, despite having an elite defense.

But there are reasons why this might make sense. First of all, the NFC South has been the weakest division in the league for two seasons. He saw his former charge Tom Brady move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the same division and make it to the playoffs as a divisional winner in his last season despite a losing 8-9 record. To put it into perspective, that was the same record Bill Belichick and the Patriots had last year but they missed the postseason.

The other thought might be to get an elite quarterback in free agency to retool the team. Just as Tom Brady went to the Buccaneers and got his favored players like Rob Gronkowski playing with him, that left them with a salary cap hole this year that Baker Mayfield has done amazingly to overcome, Belichick could demand something similar. Kirk Cousins, who is a free agent in the offseason, could be someone who could be lured into playing with the future Hall-of-Fame coach.

Nothing has been finalized yet and there could be more twists and turns yet. But there are good footballing reasons to consider why Bill Belichick might want to join the Atlanta Falcons that have nothing to do with strip clubs.