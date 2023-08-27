FACT CHECK: Did Chad Ochocinco buy fake jewelries to save $49,000,000 worth career earnings from NFL?

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco made it clear throughout his NFL career that he didn't spend a lot of money. He once used a prepaid cell phone instead of purchasing a phone plan.

Earlier in the year, he was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay" and disclosed further information about how he saved money.

According to several reports, Ochocinco made around $49 million during his NFL career. In order to save that, he leased his luxury vehicles instead of purchasing them. He also bought fake jewelry from a well-known jewelry store, Claire's. With this move, he saved about 83% of his career earnings.

The former NFL wide receiver shared some of his other cost-saving methods with Sharpe. Adding that when he took a trip, he chose low-cost commercial airlines. He also claims to have lived in the Cincinnati Bengals' stadium rather than purchase or rent a home.

Chad Ochocinco was careful with his money because he was well aware of the financial fate of many NFL players.

NFL careers don't last long for most players in the league. Although multi-million dollar salaries are lucrative, poor spending habits can cause a financial crisis. Ochocinco took excessive steps to ensure that he didn't come across that later in his life.

How long did WR Chad Ochocinco play in the NFL?

Formerly known as Chad Johnson, Chad Ochocinco played college football at Santa Monica College and then Oregon State. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

He played ten seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, breaking the 1,000 receiving yard mark seven times during that time.

During his Bengals tenure, he made the Pro Bowl six times and was named a first-team All-Pro three times. He also led the league in receiving yards in 2006 with 1,369 yards.

In July 2011, Chad Ochocinco was traded to the New England Patriots. Despite signing a three-year deal with the Patriots, he played just one season with the team.

He did make his first and only appearance in the big game in Super Bowl XLVI. Which led to a Patriots loss to the New York Giants.

After one season with the New England Patriots, he was released by the team. He signed with the Miami Dolphins just days later. However, off-the-field issues led to his release by the Dolphins just weeks later. He hasn't played in the NFL since.

In his 11 seasons in pro football, he accumulated 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

