Fact Check: Did Gia Duddy confirm her breakup with Will Levis in new TikTok video?

The Tennessee Titans gave Will Levis the keys to the franchise. He started on fire by completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he has struggled against better defensive units.

The former Kentucky standout had completion percentages of 56.4 and 48.7 in his next two games. Those performances put into question his ability to lead the AFC South team. But aside from his “can’t-miss prospect” tag slipping, did his relationship with social media personality Gia Duddy also slip away?

Gia Duddy talks about breakup season amid rumors of rekindling relationship with Will Levis

Duddy mentioned in a recent TikTok video:

“Guys, what happened to cuffing season? And why is everybody breaking up right now? Like, all my friends broken up with their boyfriends. What's happening?”

“And it's not even like there's no dramatic breakups. Everyone's just, like, breaking up because it's just, like, not what's best for each other right now. Like, instead of summer being breakup season, it's fall and winter. I'm confused.”

However, she excluded herself from the demographic by referring to her friend’s breakups. Her relationship with Will Levis has been a whirlwind over the past months. Last September, Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take tweeted that Levis is single after ending his three-year relationship with Duddy.

However, DailyMail’s Alastair Talbot mentioned in a November 15 article that Duddy and Levis are reportedly back together. However, a sweep through Levis’s Instagram account shows no photos of Duddy.

Meanwhile, her last post about anything Titans was last August, and her latest picture with Levis on IG was shared in June. Therefore, the TikTok video doesn’t definitively confirm whether Gia Duddy and Will Levis are back together or have broken up.

Gia Duddy’s following increased during Will Levis’s draft

What was supposed to be Will Levis’ proud moment became Gia Duddy’s gain. As the quarterback fell out of the first round, viewers couldn’t help but notice Levis’s girlfriend, who experienced a massive increase in social media followers.

As Barstool Sports reported, Duddy parlayed that attention into a sponsorship deal with Burger King. Conversely, the Tennessee Titans quarterback became Hellmann’s Mayonnaise’s endorser after his unusual choice of mixing coffee with mayo became public.

Eventually, Levis had his moment when the Titans took him 33rd overall, the second pick in round two. However, he celebrated the good news with his family from their residence. He was initially projected as the third quarterback selected after Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Levis and Duddy met when they were students at Penn State. He played two seasons for the Nittany Lions after redshirting his first year. He transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after finishing his bachelor’s degree in finance at Penn State.